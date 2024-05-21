Erdoan and the essential hypocrisy of anti-Semitism | JNS

It often feels like a global competition is underway to see who can engage in the most depraved anti-Semitic invective. The competition is fierce. Everyone from famous activists to Hamas terrorists to campus thugs is in the running. The resulting pyrotechnic effects are impressive. Indeed, rarely have we seen a group of human beings so enthusiastic about diving headfirst into raw sewage. However, so far no clear favorite has emerged.

But there seems to be one that stands out above the rest. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan did not cover himself in glory before the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. The venerable Islamist anti-Semite has dominated Turkish politics with his populist hatred of Jews for a generation.

The long list of Erdoan's demented ravings is too long to detail here. Suffice it to say, he regularly accuses Israel of countless crimes against humanity. He called Israeli leaders Nazis and sometimes claimed they were worse than the Nazis. He has a particular obsession with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he regularly burns in rhetorical effigy.

This orgy of racist invective has been going on for years, but it has reached a new height of defamation and incitement during the current war in Israel.

In this, Erdoan is not unusual. The blood libel is perhaps more popular today than it has ever been. But Erdoan is perhaps the best example because he is paradigmatic. In many ways, he literally personifies today's anti-Semitism. In particular, he embodies perhaps its most essential aspect: hypocrisy.

Anti-Semites were quite open about the fact that their attitudes were wrong. They reveled in the racial hatred they freely confessed. This is not the case today. The anti-Semites of our time always express their genocidal ferments in the language of peace, justice, human rights, etc. Even when cornered, the best they can muster is pale moral equivocation. At the time, Louis-Ferdinand Cline could proudly declare: “A pile of a million stinking corpses is not worth the life of a single Aryan.” Today, his heirs are content to mumble: “It depends on the context.” Céline was a monster, no doubt, but at least he had the courage of his hideous convictions.

In Erdoan's case, hypocrisy not only characterizes his anti-Semitism, it defines it. He falsely accuses Israel of Nazism (which is anti-Semitic in itself) while he regularly engages in anti-Semitic demonization. He does this by supporting Hamas, which is inspired as much by Nazism as by radical Islam. It accuses Israel of endless crimes against humanity due to a war launched by Israel in response to a series of crimes against humanity committed by the group it proudly supports.

Erdoan clearly believes that his defamation contributes to delegitimizing Israel. In fact, it delegitimizes nothing as much as one's own country. Because, whether Erdoan likes it or not, Turkey is a nation with a long history of heinous crimes against humanity.

Turkey, we must not forget and Erdoan surely knows, is the rump of what was once the Ottoman Empire. This empire was one of the most brutal and rapacious of its kind in history. Emerging from the eastern steppes, it rampaged westward, conquering huge swaths of territory in the Middle East and North Africa. She then turned towards Europe, making her way through the Balkans before finally being turned back at the gates of Vienna.

Along the way, the Ottomans exterminated the Christian Byzantine Empire and committed cultural genocide by conquering Constantinople and forcibly converting the centuries-old Hagia Sophia into a mosque. The Ottomans also sponsored massive piracy in the Mediterranean and one of the most brutal slave trades in the world. Perhaps dissatisfied with simple forced labor, the Ottomans subjected many of their slaves to mass castration.

Lest there be a misconception that this all ended with the Ottoman Empire, modern Turkey was, in many ways, built on genocide. While the extermination of the Armenians is well known, although still denied by the Turkish government led by Erdoan, there was also a massive massacre of Anatolian Greeks and other minorities. As for Turkey's Kurdish minority, it has been the target of decades of attempted cultural genocide and countless state atrocities.

In one of the Turkish government's rare concessions to common decency, the Hagia Sophia was transformed into a secular space rather than an exclusively Muslim place of worship. Erdoan, however, recently reversed this policy, apparently believing he had the right to appropriate what centuries of Christian work had given birth to.

All of this reveals the heart of the modern anti-Semite: Erdoan accuses Israel of endless crimes while standing on ground stolen from Greeks, Armenians and other non-Muslims. He does this while continuing to deny the historic crimes committed by his own country. He does all this while supporting genocidal terrorists. In other words, he is a hypocrite on the scale of world history.

There is hardly a country in the world without skeletons in its closet. All empires are built and maintained by ugly and often reprehensible means. As Balzac said: Behind every great fortune lies a crime. What makes Erdoan and all today's anti-Semites so particularly odious is not that they have a sinister past but that they refuse to admit it. Instead, they project their own crimes onto Israel and the Jews. Convinced of their infinite holiness, they have no qualms about committing the atrocities necessary to atone for their own unrecognized sins. Nothing soothes pain more effectively than inflicting it.

Erdoan is not alone in this. The Arab world was also built in part on imperialism, settler colonialism and genocide. The radical left has tens of millions of deaths on its conscience thanks to Stalin, Mao and others. Again, this does not make them historical anomalies. However, this should give them pause. Perhaps it would be better for them to acknowledge their past crimes and do the work necessary to make amends rather than spending their time slandering others.

This world-historical hypocrisy teaches us that whatever the absurd claims of anti-Semites to sainthood, we are not obliged to accept them. It is unlikely that saints actually exist, but if they did, they would not be guilty of genocide, imperialism, settler colonialism or anti-Semitism. The saints of anti-Semitism may scream and moan, but their hypocrisy proves that we are not obligated to listen to what they say.