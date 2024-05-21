Putin and Xi will meet again in July after the Russian presidents' recent visit to China





Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping again in July, Moscow's top diplomat said during a meeting with China's foreign minister on Monday (May 20). Putin and Xi will meet again In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov said the leaders of the two countries would meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in July. WATCH | Xi-Putin meeting confirmed at SCO foreign ministers meeting Our contacts program is very, very intensive. We look forward to welcoming you, Minister, dear friend, to the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod in less than a month, Lavrov told Wang during a meeting, according to a statement from the Russian news agency Interfax. He added: “Our leaders will meet at an SCO summit here in Astana in July. The upcoming meeting between the two world leaders would be the second in about two months. The meeting between Lavrov and Wang took place on the sidelines of the SCO foreign ministers' meeting, during which the Chinese foreign minister also told Russia's top diplomat that the two countries should increase their support mutual to ensure stability in their common region. The two sides should prepare for bilateral engagement during the year, continue to increase mutual support, stabilize the fundamentals of cooperation, and maintain security and stability in the China-Russia common neighborhood, Wang said, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the two diplomats also exchanged views on various pressing issues, including the Middle East peace process, developments in the Red Sea region and the situation on the Korean peninsula. China and Russia are the founding members of the SCO, a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defense organization established in 2001. India and Pakistan officially joined the group in 2017, and Iran is became a full member last year. Putin's visit to China The Chinese president recently hosted his Russian counterpart during his state visit to China, during which Xi said that Sino-Russian relations were conducive to peace, while in a similar statement, Putin said that the ties between the two nations were stabilizing for the world. The visit to China was also Putin's first trip abroad since his re-election in March and his second to Beijing in just over six months. Relations between Russia and China are neither opportunistic nor directed against anyone, Putin said, according to a Kremlin statement. (With contribution from agencies)

