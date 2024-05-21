UAE lays foundation stone for Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo Mangrove Research Center

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the laying of the foundation stone of the “Mohammed bin Zayed – Joko Widodo International Center for Mangrove Research” project in collaboration with the Republic of Indonesia on the island of Bali, which aims to strengthen global efforts to develop mangroves, which constitute one of the most important solutions to confront climate change and protect environmental ecosystems in coastal areas.

This was conveyed during an event held today in Bali, attended by HE Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia; HE Suhail Mohamed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates and Special Envoy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia; HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahhak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates; HE Abdulla Balalaa, UAE Deputy Minister of State for Energy and Sustainable Development; and HE Abdulla Salem AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Timor Leste and ASEAN, as well as a number of senior officials from both countries.

The Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Center is one of the UAE's most important contributions to strengthening global climate and environmental sustainability and protecting the planet from the impacts of change climatic. This institution also exemplifies the strong strategic relations between the UAE and Indonesia in various important areas, including in promoting sustainable development systems and joining efforts to create a sustainable future for both countries.

HE Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE and Special Envoy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, highlighted that the Mohamed bin Zayed International Mangrove Research Center project -Joko Widodo is an important step to strengthen international cooperation. in the field of environmental research, as this project reflects the UAE's commitment to protecting the environment, particularly sensitive ecosystems such as mangroves.

Minister Suhail explained that this project was carried out as part of the UAE's efforts to combat climate change and would help develop the necessary strategies to preserve the environment. The institute will also provide a platform for scientists and researchers to collaborate and exchange experiences and knowledge, which will improve capabilities to face current and future environmental challenges.

Minister Suhail said: “Project Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo Mangrove Research Center supports UAE policies that are consistent with the objectives of the COP28 conference, which focus on strengthening global efforts to address climate change and achieve environmental sustainability. “This institution also reflects the UAE’s commitment to leading environmental initiatives and strengthening cooperation between countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

In this regard, His Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahhak stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is keen to contribute and play an active role in the search for practical solutions to protect the environment and support sustainable development efforts for all. citizens of the world.

Minister Amna explained: “This institution represents one of the most important contributions of the UAE in its collaboration with Indonesia to promote nature-based solutions to overcome the impacts of climate change in both countries and worldwide, as mangrove forests are a natural carbon store that supports various technological solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

Furthermore, Minister Amna added that this institution supports efforts to spread more mangroves around the world, especially in the United Arab Emirates, which plans to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030, as well as in Indonesia, which has the largest and most diverse mangrove forests in the world.

He added: “Given the significant decline of mangrove forests around the world, the UAE recognizes that the loss of more mangrove forests will lead to worsening impacts of climate change, such as increased flooding and storms and threats to communities living in coastal areas. “This institution will attempt to find solutions to stop the losses resulting from the loss of this environmental wealth, and then work to redevelop it around the world, as a form of contribution to creating a sustainable future for the global community.”

Minister Amna said the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Center is an important addition to global efforts to increase the spread of mangrove forests, particularly the Mangrove Climate Alliance which has been launched by the UAE in collaboration with the Republic of Indonesia and 41 countries around the world, as well as The Mangrove Development Initiative is a collaborative effort between the Global Mangrove Alliance and United Nations climate leaders.

The Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Center will be built on an area of ​​2.5 hectares, with various supporting infrastructure, including roads, electricity and water. This institution will be located in the Ngurah Rai Grand Forest Park, Bali Province, a park that spans 1,158.44 hectares of land that constitutes a mangrove ecosystem and is located around Benoa Bay.

This institute aims to continue research with the aim of developing mangroves, increasing their role as natural carbon storage, coping with climate change, improving the natural environment of coastal areas and developing biodiversity. Apart from this, this institution will also strive to increase knowledge exchange in the field of mangrove development with various countries to compensate for the loss of this important tree species for the environmental ecosystem.

Mangrove forests are one of the most productive and environmentally important ecosystems in the world. Mangroves are capable of storing carbon up to 400% faster than tropical rainforests. These forests absorb emissions and protect coastal environments, where 80% of the world's fish populations rely on healthy mangrove ecosystems.

It should be noted that the creation of this mangrove research center was first announced during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held in the United Arab Emirates. Last year.