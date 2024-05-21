Takeaways from Donald Trump's secret trial defense





The defense rested its case during Donald Trump's criminal trial Tuesday, after about 90 minutes of testimony and without the former president taking the stand.

Trump's lawyers called two witnesses: a paralegal who entered phone records into evidence and Robert Costello, a lawyer who was in talks with Michael Cohen to represent him after the FBI raided his home and office in 2018.

Publicly, Trump has left open the possibility of testifying in his own defense, but his lawyers have always seemed to rule out the possibility.

Ultimately, the most important witness for the defense was Cohen, who testified for the prosecution but was subjected to cross-examination that lasted three days, more than eight hours in total.

Now the jury will have a week off thanks to the Memorial Day holiday, with closing arguments set for next Tuesday. A verdict is possible by the end of next week.

Here are the takeaways from the final day of testimony in Trump's secret trial:

Trump does not speak

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly said he would speak out in his own defense.

Well, I will if I have to, Trump said in an April 25 interview with Newsmax.

It probably is, I would like it, I mean I think so, Trump told a Wisconsin television station on May 7.

But on Tuesday, Trump's opportunity to testify came quickly, with attorney Todd Blanche telling the judge once Costello took the stand: The defense rests.

Ultimately, there was little suspense in the decision: The lawyers and judge played through the trial's endgame schedule for the past week as if Trump didn't want to testify.

One reason Trump was never expected to speak was the scope of the cross-examination. Prosecutors asked the judge to allow them to question the former president about a litany of his misdeeds related to other cases in order to impeach Trump's credibility as a witness.

Following a routine hearing on what would be allowed, known as the Sandoval hearing, the judge ruled that prosecutors would have been allowed to question Trump about the $464 civil fraud verdict in the case of the latest falls brought by the attorney general of New York. Trump committed two violations of judges. the gag order in that case, the verdicts against Trump in the two defamation cases against E. Jean Carroll, and the settlement Trump reached with the New York attorney general that led to the dissolution of the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

Additionally, Trump would of course have been subject to questions related to the affair, including his alleged affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

All of this dovetailed with Trump and his lawyers’ calculation that it was best to stay off the witness stand.

The cross-examination of Cohen, the prosecution's final witness, lasted eight hours, about four times longer than the entire defense presentation.

The difference underscored Cohen's importance to both the prosecution of Trump and how the defense's efforts to discredit Trump's former fixer as a witness could be key to an acquittal or dismissal. a jury without exclusion.

Blanche attempted to undermine Cohen's credibility, accusing him of fabricating his conversations with Trump, stealing from his former boss and continuing to lie even after pleading guilty to perjury in 2018.

The most dramatic moment of the cross-examination came when Blanche confronted Cohen about an October 24, 2016, call he had with Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, at 8:02 p.m., during which Cohen testified that Schiller put Trump and Cohen on the phone. told him he would make payment to Daniels.

But Blanche showed Cohen the text messages he exchanged with Schiller before and after that call, showing he was dealing with a prank teenager who was calling him and asking Schiller for help.

It was a lie, Blanche alleged of Cohen's testimony that he talked to Trump about moving forward with the hush money deal. In fact, you were talking to Mr. Schiller about receiving harassing phone calls from a 14 year old; correct?

Part of it was the 14-year-old, but I know Keith was with Mr. Trump at the time and there was a lot more to it than that. That's what I remember based on the documents I reviewed, Cohen responded.

Prosecutors attempted to rehabilitate Cohen's testimony, introducing a screenshot from C-SPAN showing Trump leaving a Florida rally stage with Schiller five minutes before the call.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger also tried to remind jurors that it was Trump, not Cohen, who was on trial in the case.

Now, I know you might feel like you're being judged here after cross-examination. Are you really on trial here? Hoffinger asked Cohen.

No ma'am, Cohen said.

After prosecutors rested, Blanche asked Judge Juan Merchan to dismiss the case, a typical motion filed by defendants that is rarely successful. Blanche argued that Cohen lied in his testimony in the case and that it should be thrown out.

So you want me to take the matter out of the hands of the jury and decide before it even gets to the jury that, as a matter of law, this person is so untrustworthy that they should not be taken taken into account by the jury? Is that what you're asking? » asked Merchan.

That the entirety of his testimony should not be considered by the jury. Absolutely. This is exactly what we were asking the court to do, Blanche replied.

Merchan was skeptical, later asking Blanche: You said his lies were irrefutable, but you think he's going to fool 12 New Yorkers into believing this lie?

Michael Cohen adds to the story of misdeeds

Arguing against prosecutors' efforts to prevent Costello from testifying, Trump's lawyers said Costello would refute the prosecutor's suggestion that Trump launched a pressure campaign to intimidate Cohen into silence in 2018.

Merchan ruled that Costello could testify, but said he would not allow the testimony to become a mini-trial on whether there had indeed been a pressure campaign on Cohen and how it had affected the former Trump fixer at the time.

Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, sought to show that Cohen used Costello's legal services and as a back channel to Trump, although he never signed a retainer agreement and ultimately used another lawyer to handle his federal case.

During their first meeting, Costello said Cohen was absolutely manic and suicidal after the FBI raid on his properties. According to Costello, Cohen said 10 to 12 times during the meeting, I swear to God, Bob, I have nothing on Donald Trump.

Costello's testimony before the jury Monday quickly escalated into tensions between Costello and the judge. Merchan left the courtroom to chastise Costello for rolling his eyes and muttering about judges' rulings that limited what he could say on the stand.

Under cross-examination, Hoffinger sought to discredit Costello, suggesting he was more aligned with Trump's interests than Cohen was when he advised him in the spring of 2018.

Hoffinger suggested that Costello, who was in frequent contact with his close friend Rudy Giuliani, was part of the pressure campaign to keep Cohen in check. Costello acknowledged that he offered Cohen a back channel to Trump through Giuliani, but said it was in Cohen's best interest.

Both sides returned to court Tuesday afternoon without jurors present to discuss what instructions the judge will give to the jury before next week's deliberations.

Then the court will be in darkness for a week, a scheduling decision chosen by Merchan so that the final stages of the trial are not interrupted by a four-day Memorial Day weekend.

Merchan told jurors they would return next Tuesday for closing arguments, which are expected to last all day. Once the jury is instructed, Trump's fate will be in its hands.

