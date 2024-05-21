Erdoan praises Turkish drone for helping search for Raisi





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan praised Turkey's Bayraktar Aknc drone for its role in locating wreckage following a helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation. “The Aknc drone played an active role in search and rescue operations at the request of our Iranian brothers. Despite the difficult weather conditions, it carried out search and exploration activities in the region for 7.5 hours and traveled a total of 2,100 kilometers,” Erdoan said. journalists after a cabinet meeting on May 20. The drone returned to Trkiye after successfully completing its mission, Erdoan said. A model produced by Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar since 2019, Aknc can fly at altitudes up to 40,000 feet and stay in the air for more than 24 hours, covering large areas. Iranian search and rescue officials reported on May 19 that they believed the helicopter made a hard landing in the mountainous regions of northwest Iran. However, adverse weather conditions, including dense fog and rain, significantly delayed search efforts. As the search intensified and proved difficult, Tehran asked Ankara for help. “The importance of drones was once again revealed during the helicopter crash in which Mr. Raisi and the delegation accompanying him died,” Erdoan said. “Currently, more than 50 countries, from Africa to Europe, use unmanned aerial vehicles produced by Turkish companies. Drones play a vital role not only in the military field, but also in natural disasters and search and rescue activities.” Erdoan stressed Trkiye's commitment to “meeting the needs of friendly and allied nations.” He noted that the volume of defense exports, which amounted to $1.2 billion a decade ago, increased to $5.5 billion in 2023, with the country exporting 230 types of defense equipment last year. defense industry products to 185 countries. During the cabinet meeting, Erdoan spoke on the phone with Iran's interim president, Mohammad Mokhber, to express his condolences. “Iran is our border neighbor and the Iranian people are our brothers. We have shared the same geography for centuries and work side by side in peace,” Erdoan said. “We maintain multidimensional cooperation in a wide range of areas, from trade to energy, from transport to tourism, from security to the fight against terrorism.” Erdoan announced that the cabinet had decided to declare a day of national mourning in Trkiye to share the grief of the Iranian people. “So far, in the most troubled times, Trkiye has provided sincere support to his Iranian brothers and displayed an uncompromising stance on this issue,” he said. “After the helicopter crash, we contacted the Iranian authorities and mobilized all our resources to assist in the search and rescue efforts. We will now act with the same sentiment.”

