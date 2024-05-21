Donald Trump surpasses President Joe Biden in April





Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally ahead of the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Rochester, New Hampshire, the United States, January 21, 2024.

Mike Fresh | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump outperformed President Joe Biden in April for the first time in 2024, a potential sign that Trump's trial in New York could give his campaign a fundraising boost.

Biden's political operation announced in a press release Tuesday that the combined campaign, joint fundraising committees and the Democratic National Committee raised $51 million in April. Trump and the Republican National Committee recently announced they raised $76 million last month.

The exact numbers will be impossible to verify until July, when Biden and Trump's joint fundraising committees file their quarterly financial reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee had its best month of the year so far in April, bringing in about $32 million. The Democratic National Committee slightly outperformed them, however, with about $35 million set aside in April.

Excluding any money from the RNC or PACs, Trump's campaign committee reported raising $9.4 million in April. Biden's campaign committee raised $24.2 million during the same period, according to new FEC filings released Monday evening.

The success for Trump and the RNC came in the same month the former president participated in a massive fundraiser at Wall Street veteran John Paulson's Florida home to benefit one of his joint fundraising committees , called Trump 47.

The event raised more than $50 million between the Trump campaign, the RNC, his Save America political action committee and more than a dozen state parties, according to the Trump campaign and the RNC.

Still, Trump's apparent lead over Biden suggests that the former president's decision to try to raise money through his trial in New York could pay off. Trump's first day in court was April 15.

Despite his legal obstacles, a growing number of wealthy donors who supported Trump's two previous White House campaigns have recently returned to his camp.

The Trump campaign raised money during the trial by sending emails and receiving what amounted to hours of free media, as cable news channels intervened and interrupted live interviews with reporters outside the palace Manhattan Courthouse.

Since April 19, Trump's team has spent more than $300,000 on Facebook ads, with most of the spots focused on his trial and raising money for his re-election campaign.

The documents also highlighted differences between how the two campaigns are staffed and managed.

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a campaign event at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, April 18, 2024.

Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

Biden's re-election campaign said it spent about $3 million on payroll in April, with more than 250 employees listed, according to a Politico analysis of raw data from thousands of positions.

Trump's campaign, meanwhile, spent just $550,000 on payroll in April and paid about 65 staffers.

Biden has already built networks of local campaign offices in key battleground states, while Trump maintains a very small footprint in most of them.

Still, it's unclear what difference having staff on the ground makes in modern presidential elections, where voters see candidates all over social media and national cable news.

For example, during Trump's successful 2016 presidential campaign, pundits on both sides predicted that his refusal to invest in vast networks of paid staff across the country would doom his White House bid.

