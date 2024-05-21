Visiting Agam Refugee Station, President Jokowi hands over aid to disaster-affected residents





President Joko Widodo visited the Batu Taba Field Emergency Response and Evacuation Station, Agam Regency, West Sumatra Province, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Accompanied by Ms. Iriana, President Jokowi d first welcomed the children into the refugee tent. President Jokowi also symbolically handed over condolence compensation to affected residents whose homes were destroyed by the disaster. Compensation was paid to 12 symbolic beneficiaries, made up of representatives of beneficiaries of heavily, moderately and lightly damaged houses, and heirs of deceased victims. “Earlier, I said that those who died would be immediately compensated, that those whose houses were damaged, to reassure the community, would immediately receive assistance and that construction would begin. “But again, provided that the land to be moved has been determined by the Regent,” he said. President Jokowi also explained that 625 houses were damaged by landslides and flash floods of cold lava in West Sumatra, of which 159 were seriously damaged. President Jokowi also ordered the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing to immediately rebuild residents' houses after the relocation site was prepared by the regional government. “This will be the case if someone really needs to be relocated (then) they will be relocated. Previously, Mr. Regent and Mr. Governor have prepared the ground so that the location will be determined soon. “If that is the case , I will order the central government, the Ministry of Public Works, to start immediately because the materials for construction are ready,” he explained. On this occasion, President Jokowi also held a tent meeting with a number of his aides. The president gave a number of guidelines for disaster management, including ensuring that logistics for refugees are sufficient and that the search for victims who have not been found continues. “I see that the daily logistics for the refugees are still good and that the logistics for the next three weeks are still sufficient,” he added. One of the other important points raised by the president was the need to build additional sabo dams to anticipate cold lava. According to the President, of the 56 sabo dams calculated by the PUPR ministry, only two have been built. “I order that this year begin, especially in very important places, there are six of them, it must begin immediately. “Previously I ordered the Director General, later I will order the Minister of Public Works,” he said. The visit of President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana shows the government's serious commitment to confronting natural disasters and supporting affected residents in West Sumatra Province.

