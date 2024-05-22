Donald Trump will not take the stand as hush money trial enters final phase





Donald Trump's defense ended Tuesday in the Manhattan silence case without him speaking, sending the historic first criminal trial of a former US president into its final stages.

The decision, which appears to be a setback for Trump, who had repeatedly vowed he would testify to clear his name, came at the end of more than four weeks of testimony from prosecutors, during which they called 20 witnesses, including Stormy Daniels, the porn actor allegedly paid by Trump in exchange for his silence about an alleged sexual relationship.

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who arranged and facilitated payments totaling $130,000 to Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, also testified for several days.

Trump's defense team, which had sought to undermine Cohen's credibility during cross-examination, abandoned its case after calling only two witnesses: a paralegal working with the defense attorney, and Robert Costello, a former Cohen's legal advisor and Trump ally.

In a brief, ill-tempered speech on the stand, Costello said Cohen repeatedly confided to him that President Trump knew nothing about the payments. [to Daniels] that he did it alone. The evidence threatened to undermine Manhattan prosecutors' contention that the former fixer was acting on behalf of his boss's 2016 election campaign.

Costello further claimed that Cohen told him in 2018, while he was under federal investigation into violations related to Daniels' payments: I swear to God Bob, I have nothing on Donald Trump.

The former federal prosecutor was chastised Monday by Judge Juan Merchan for rolling his eyes and mocking judges' decisions in hushed tones with exclamations such as ridiculous and jeez.

Todd Blanche, a Trump lawyer, previously suggested he might call an additional witness, election law expert Brad Smith, but declined to do so after the judge narrowed the scope of that testimony.

Closing arguments are expected to begin next Tuesday, after which the jury will begin its deliberations. Trump, 77, faces 34 charges of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty and described the proceedings as a politically motivated witch hunt.

During weeks of testimony, Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, was forced to curtail his presidential campaign and spend hours sitting at the defense table in the Manhattan criminal courthouse, which he called an icebox . He often appeared to sleep during hours of testimony, stirring during dramatic moments.

A charging conference, in which both sides will debate whether prosecutors have fulfilled their legal burden, will be held Tuesday afternoon, before the trial officially adjourns.

Before returning to court for the conference, Trump suggested he could face prison if he defies a court-imposed gag order that prevents him from attacking witnesses or jurors in the case.

Remember, I'm gagged. I don't have the right to say what I really want to say, he told reporters. We want to defend our constitution. So at some point I might give it a try. This is a very serious situation.

Trump's change of heart regarding his testimony marked a departure from his decision to testify at two recent civil trials in New York, both of which resulted in judgments against him.

Last November, Trump fumed for hours while speaking at a nonjury trial over the alleged inflation of the value of his real estate assets in loan applications, repeatedly angering the judges . He was found responsible for more than $450 million in the case earlier this year.

He also spoke for a few minutes in January in a civil defamation case brought against him in Manhattan federal court by writer E. Jean Carroll, who was later awarded $83 million. dollars in damages by a jury.

Trump had strongly suggested that he would repeat the same pattern in the monetary silence affair. On the eve of the trial last month, Trump told reporters he would absolutely testify in his defense, calling the Manhattan proceedings a scam. He added: I testify. I'm telling the truth, I mean, all I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is that there are no cases.

He later appeared to soften his stance, saying he would like to speak and suggesting he would be prevented from doing so by Merchan's gag order.

Those comments prompted the judge to address the case in court earlier this month and reiterate that Trump had a fundamental right to testify.

In comments Monday on Fox News, Alina Habba, Trump's spokeswoman, said her boss still wanted to testify and had nothing to hide but needed to listen to his lawyers.

