Politics
Boris Johnson and Lord David Cameron criticize Labor for supporting Benjamin Netanyahu's war crimes warrant
Two former prime ministers have criticized the Labor Party for appearing to support an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Lord Cameron called Sir Keir Starmer's party a “strange man”, while Boris Johnson said the party should be “ashamed” for supporting possible prosecutions.
This came after shadow foreign secretary David Lammy defended the court and said “international law must be respected”.
Speaking in the House of Lords yesterday, Lord Cameron highlighted that Germany, the United States, Italy, Austria and the Czech Republic had all condemned the action of the Attorney General of the Court.
Boris Johnson (pictured) said Labor should be “ashamed” for supporting possible prosecution.
Lord Cameron (pictured) highlighted that Germany, the United States, Italy, Austria and the Czech Republic had all condemned the action of the court's chief prosecutor.
If the court issues the arrest warrants, ICC members will have a legal obligation to arrest Mr Netanyahu (pictured) should he enter the country.
He compared this to how Labor “seems to be saying that they support the ICC in every way”, saying the court's decision is “a mistake”.
ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan sparked international outrage after saying he would seek arrest warrants for key figures in Israel and Hamas who he said were responsible for war crimes in Gaza and Israel.
Among them are Mr. Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as well as Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh.
He accused Israel of using “starvation as a method of war” and applying “collective punishment” to the people of Gaza and said Hamas' actions were “unconscionable crimes” that “demand accountability.”
The ICC panel includes Sir Adrian Fulford, Judge Theodor Meron, Amal Clooney, Danny Friedman, Baroness Helena Kennedy and Elizabeth Wilmshurst.
Baroness Kennedy, KC, received a life peerage from Tony Blair in 1997 and speaks regularly on civil liberties and human rights. She was a founding member of Doughty Street Chambers in 1990, alongside Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer. Danny Friedman, KC, is another British human rights lawyer who recently accused Israel of violating international law through its actions in Gaza.
The Jewish lawyer wrote an article for Jewish News in November in which he accused Israel of causing “catastrophic mass mortality and untold human suffering for Palestinians.”
Amal Clooney is a lawyer at Doughty Street. Solicitor Elizabeth Wilmshurst is an “academic expert” with Doughty Street Chambers.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson told the Mail that Labour's support for the “rule of left-wing lawyers” would embolden Hamas, Iran and Russia. “This is Starmer's world: the rule of left-wing lawyers, which weakens Britain abroad and makes it harder for democracies to defend freedom,” he said.
“Who will be happy with Labor’s decision? Hamas. Iran. Russia. Who is it. Shame on the entire Labor front.
However, Labor sources denied that Mr Lammy had drawn any moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas. They said he agreed with other countries, including France, Germany and the EU, in supporting the independence of the ICC.
But Lord Cameron told his peers: “I don't believe for a moment that getting these warrants will help get the hostages out, it won't help deliver aid and it won't help bring about a ceasefire.” sustainable fire.
Lord Cameron likened the arrest warrant's condemnation to how the Labor Party “seems to be saying they support the ICC in every way”, saying the court's decision is “a mistake”.
“To draw a moral equivalence between the leaders of Hamas and the democratically elected leader of Israel, I think, is simply wrong.”
Rishi Sunak also said the move was “deeply unnecessary”, adding: “There is no moral equivalence between a democratic state exercising its legitimate right to self-defense and the terrorist group Hamas.
If the court issues the arrest warrants, ICC members would have a legal obligation to arrest Mr. Netanyahu if he were to enter the country, even though members have defied ICC arrest warrants in the past.
The prosecution's actions drew international condemnation, with US President Joe Biden calling the move “scandalous” and rejecting it.
Israel is not a member of the tribunal, so the Prime Minister is not at risk of arrest in his own country, but British police would be forced to detain him.
Mr. Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders condemned the decision, calling it shameful and anti-Semitic.
Speaking to CNN, the Israeli prime minister said the accusation was “scandalous”, calling ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan a “rogue prosecutor”.
