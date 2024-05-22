Trump says he's 'studying' policies that would restrict access to birth control





Former President Donald Trump indicated in a new interview that he is open to some restrictions on birth control, saying he will soon issue a policy on the issue.

In an interview broadcast Tuesday with political analyst Jon Delano on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Trump was asked whether he supports any restriction on a person's right to contraception.

“We're looking at that and I'll have a policy on that very shortly and I think that's something you'll find interesting,” Trump said. “I think it's a smart decision. We will release it very soon.”

Asked if that meant he might want to support some restrictions, Trump said, “You know also, things really have a lot to do with states and some states will have different policies than others.”

Later Tuesday, Trump declared in all caps on his Truth Social website that he has “never and would never advocate imposing restrictions on birth control.” He added, also in all caps, “I do not support a ban on birth control, nor do I with the Republican Party.”

The Biden-Harris presidential campaign released excerpts from the television interview on , and if he wins a second term, it's clear what he wants. go even further by restricting access to contraception and emergency contraceptives.”

She added: “It is not enough for Trump that women's lives are put in danger, doctors are threatened with jail time, and extreme bans are enacted with no exceptions for rape or incest. He wants to deprive us of our freedom to access birth. also control”

Reached for comment Tuesday, a Trump campaign official said that in the same interview, Trump said he would “make his mifepristone announcement in the near future,” referring to one of two drugs used for medical abortions whose fate is currently uncertain. hands of the Supreme Court. He also asserted that “President Trump has never advocated restrictions on contraceptives.”

Although it appears that Trump himself has not advocated for restrictions on birth control, his administration has placed some limits on access to contraception. For example, the Trump administration issued a regulation to expand the number of employers that can remove birth control coverage based on religious or moral objections. The Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that this regulation could stand.

In Tuesday's interview, Trump also praised the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade in 1973, which became a reality after his conservative appointments to the High Court bench.

Rebecca Shabad

Nnamdi Egwuonwu contributed.

