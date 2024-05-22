Chris Hopkins: Workers' rights are not a good dividing line for conservatives. Voters agree with Labor.

Chris Hopkins is the director of policy research at Savanta.

Rishi Sunak began last week by giving a speech to the Policy Exchange think tank. It was full of mixed signals. It was both laden with doomsaying about the geopolitical risks facing the UK and full of hyper-optimistic messages about the opportunities of technology.

But he wasn't the only party leader trying to thread a delicate needle on a major policy area last week. Keir Starmer spent Tuesday holding a crucial meeting with major unions, amid fears of a weakening of the New Deal for workers he plans to introduce into government with Angela Rayner.

Clearly, based on their electoral activity, the Conservatives want national security and workers' rights to be major dividing lines in the next general election.

The idea of ​​dividing lines is to put yourself on the more popular side of a given debate, unlike your opponents. The Conservatives were the masters of this. Economically, the dividing line was that the Conservatives would manage the budget, while Labor would splurge. When it comes to crime, Labor would be lenient while the Tories would keep you safe.

But I think their position on workers' rights is another example of how today's Conservative Party is speaking to its members rather than its voters, and especially its new electoral coalition.

Simply put, if their goal is to win an election, they have chosen the wrong line when it comes to workers' rights.

But even more, the conservative conception of the New Deal asFrench-style labor laws that would make our efforts to remove excessive EU red tape since Brexit redundant,demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of how the public views the economy and work since the financial crash of 2008.

Even when we asked 2019 conservative voters what they thought of these French-style labor laws, their response was emphatic. They loved them very much.

Three quarters (73 per cent) support introducing a “right to disconnect” for employees when employers cannot contact employees outside office hours. Seven in ten (68 percent) support ending layoffs and rehiring workers on less favorable terms. Two thirds (65%) support banning abusive zero-hours contracts.

Again, these are people who voted for the Conservative Party and Boris Johnson in 2019. Levels of support from the general public are even higher.

why is this the case?

First, conservative voters, like everyone else, like to be given things. This is generally most effective in the form of monetary value, but also includes increased rights and protections. It's the same reason why, when you ask the public for their response to the spring budget measures, they're usually pretty positive: They like the freebies.

But there are two broader points here. One is based on the conservatives' electoral coalition and the other on broader public trends.

The Conservative Party, led by Boris Johnson, won a historic majority in 2019. They did so by winning hearts in the suburbs of southern England, alongside a string of constituencies in so-called the Red Wall in the Midlands and northern England.

The Conservatives never really overcame the challenges posed by their new electoral coalition. Their new voters were more likely to be economically interventionist. They appreciated the increase in public spending. Therefore, I think it's fair to say that they were more likely to support stronger workers' rights and protections than a Labor Party could offer them.

The problem was that these red wall voters no longer trusted Labor to be the vehicle to secure these rights. This is why and how conservatives became the true party of hard work and working people. They have since lost this role.

But there is a more important question here for conservatives, in my opinion. The post-Blair conservative argument was that we would achieve a vibrant economy, in part, through a flexible, lightly regulated workforce. This arrangement would help us ensure robust economic growth, which we could use to fund everything we know voters love, like the NHS.

But like many other things, the old political rules no longer apply.

Voters became aware of the problem between growth and rights. The other end is not retained. While the public may once have conceded workers' rights to a perceived higher standard of living through growth and jobs, they have lost confidence in the Conservatives as effective managers of the British economy .

Think about it like this. If your main job is now more insecure, your mortgage has increased significantly, and you're working a second job to compensate, I imagine stopping fire, rehiring, and having the option to disconnect would seem like a very good deal. And it would look good on conservative supporters as much as anyone else.

All this combined leads to a fascinating situation, totally disconnected from the current political debate.

If you ask conservative voters, more say they prefer better worker protections, even if it slows the economy (48 percent), than say they prefer stronger economic growth, even with less worker protection (39 percent).

This is why I think the Tories have chosen the wrong line on workers' rights, because the public, including Tory voters, agree with Labour.