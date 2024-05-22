Turkish President Erdoan says Koban convictions reassure people





English wall On May 20, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan targeted those on trial in the Kobanê case, saying that the decades-long prison sentences imposed on Kurdish politicians “reassured people's minds” during a court ceremony in the Kobanê case. Ankara province, the capital. Erdoğan expressed his opinion on the ongoing case before a panel of judges, as the trial's appeal procedures had not yet started. According to the president, the Kobanê demonstrations were “a terrorist uprising” organized by “elements of the separatist organization”, using developments in Syria as a pretext. The protesters “attempted an insurrection aimed directly at the survival of our state,” he suggested. Erdoğan also criticized opposition parties, notably the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) party, for speaking out against the heavy prison sentences. “Trying to whitewash a terrorist uprising by calling it a ‘political matter’ is, above all, an insult to law and democracy,” Erdoğan said. Defendants have often described the Kobanê trials as “political revenge” against prominent Kurdish politicians. He continued: “Ten years after the attempted insurrection, we see that justice has been done, albeit belatedly, and we are satisfied with it. » On May 16, a Turkish court handed down prison sentences to 28 Kurdish journalists, including Selahattin Demirtaş, Figen Yüksekdağ and Ahmet Türk. Some 218 people were on trial, 17 of whom had been in detention since 2016, including then-MPs and co-chairs of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). The MPs were charged after the Turkish Parliament voted to revoke their legislative immunities. After the conclusion of the years-long trial, several governors' offices in Turkey, particularly in Kurdish-majority provinces, declared a four-day ban on protests in anticipation of a backlash. The governor's office referred to the Kobanê case in the statement and said there were “sympathizers of terrorist organizations, fringe and radical groups who want to repeat the serious events that took place in the city before.” The Kobanê protests took place between October 6 and 8, 2014 and caused the deaths of dozens of people. Protesters took to the streets of Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast at the time, outraged by the Turkish government's inaction to protect Syrian Kurds while ISIS besieged Kobanê on the other side. from the Syrian border.

