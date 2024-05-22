Hundreds of millions of pounds in unpaid congestion charge fines owed by embassies to TfL are beyond my pay grade, says Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan said hundreds of millions of pounds in unpaid fines owed by embassies to Transport for London (TfL) were “beyond my salary”.

The capital's mayor said the dispute – which developed over two decades – was based on a dispute over an international convention that he does not have the power to “renegotiate”.

Statistics released by TfL this week showed that London's embassies had collectively racked up more than £143 million in unpaid fines between the launch of the congestion charge in 2003 and the end of last year – with the US embassy ahead alone £14.6 million.

“It's the cumulative effect of 21 years of some embassies thinking that the congestion charge – which is a tax you pay for a service – is a tax,” Mr Khan told the Local Democracy Reporting Service on Tuesday.

“Now, look, it's beyond my pay grade to renegotiate conventions that are discussed abroad and everything – and their interpretation.

“What I hope is that those embassies who are not currently paying the congestion charge will look at the example of those who do and understand that this is the interpretation that TfL applies.”

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, local taxes do not apply to foreign diplomats, providing diplomatic immunity from execution.

TfL said in a statement: “We and the UK Government are clear that the congestion charge is a charge for a service and not a tax. This means that diplomats are not exempt from paying it.

“The majority of embassies in London pay these fees, but there remains a stubborn minority who refuse to do so, despite our representations through diplomatic channels. »

Ken Livingstone, the mayor who introduced the congestion charge, sparked controversy in 2006 after comparing the then US ambassador to the UK, Robert Tuttle, to a “small-time chipping crook” who had chosen to “go subtract” from “the accusation that everyone imposes”. the rest pays.”

Mr Livingstone's successor, Boris Johnson, described the situation as an “incredible scandal”, adding that the Geneva Convention prevented him from “giving an Asbo to any diplomat who does not pay”.

But Mr Khan criticized Mr Johnson for doing “nothing” to resolve the situation during his subsequent career as prime minister.

He added: “We will continue to talk to the government, but also to the embassies, to convince them to pay the tax.”

TfL said it was “pushing for the case to be taken to the International Court of Justice”.

Asked about the possibility, Mr Khan said he had “not seen any plans to take the case to the ICJ”.

The congestion charge involves a daily charge of £15 for driving in an area of ​​central London between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.

The Foreign Office told the BBC it expects diplomats to pay these fees, adding that it believes there is no legal basis for diplomatic exemptions.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in London said: “In accordance with international law as reflected in the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, our position is that the congestion charge is a tax from which diplomatic missions are exempt .

“Our long-standing position is shared by many other diplomatic missions in London.”