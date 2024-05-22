Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today at Delhi's Dwarka: Check traffic police advisory | Latest News Delhi





The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha election rally scheduled in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday (May 22). According to the notice, the Bharatiya Janata Party event will take place around 6 pm at Dwarka Sector-14 DDA Park. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during his election campaign rally. (AFP) VVIP will visit DDA Park, Sector 14, Opposite Vegas Mall Dwarka, New Delhi on May 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. to address a rally organized by a political party, said the Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued on Tuesday. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! A large number of people are expected at this gathering, which could affect traffic on surrounding roads, the press release added. The sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, which will be held on Saturday, May 25, will see polling for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Check route deviations and roads to avoid: Route diversions ISKON Chowk, Sector 13, Dwarka DXR T Point on Golf Course Road Kargil Chowk, Sector 18, Dwarka Crossing sector 16B Shani Bazar roundabout crossing, sector 16B, Dwarka Roads to avoid Road No. 201, Dwarka Crossing Sector 3/13 towards Dwarka Mor Crossing Sector 3/13 towards Radisson Blue Hotel to DXR T point on Golf Course Road Om Apartment Chowk, Sector-14, Dwarka Passage of sector 3/13, Dwarka NSUT T-point Crossing Dwarka Mor Rajapuri NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall to Peepal Chowk Golf Course Road from Sector 16B Crossing to Dhulsiras Chowk Route No. 205 and Route No. 210 Commuters in Dwarka are advised to use public transport if possible The advisory urges commuters in Dwarka to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing specified routes if possible and maximize the use of public transport to reach their destinations. The Delhi Traffic Police said they appreciate the understanding and cooperation of commuters in easing traffic jams during the specified period. Travelers heading to ISBT, railway stations or airports have been advised to plan their journey with sufficient time. The general public and motorists have been asked to remain patient, observe traffic laws and road discipline, and follow the instructions of traffic personnel at intersections. They have also been advised to stay informed through the official website of Delhi Traffic Police and social media.

