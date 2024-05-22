Defense rests at Trump criminal trial without him testifying





Testimony concluded Tuesday in Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York, the first ever against a U.S. president. But the jury, made up of 12 members, will only hear the indictments from one of his lawyers and a prosecutor on May 28. Deliberations on his guilt or innocence will begin a day later.

Trump had long said he wanted to testify in his own defense, but ultimately did not. He left the court after his defense lawyers finished their argument during the sixth week of the trial, having called only two witnesses.

Trump raised his hands in the courtroom foyer where he often denounced the case but did not stop to answer reporters' questions about why he did not testify.

The crux of the case against Trump centers on prosecutors' allegations that he authorized his former political fixer Michael Cohen to pay $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.

The goal, prosecutors argued, was to influence the outcome of the election Trump won to prevent Daniels from speaking about her claim that she had a one-night stand with Trump a decade earlier.

The 34-count indictment accuses the former president of falsifying business records of his real estate conglomerate Trump Organization to hide his 2017 reimbursement to Cohen for the hush money, claiming he s This was money owed to Cohen for his legal work, which Cohen claimed for four days. of testimony was not the case.

Former US President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 21, 2024.

Trump has denied any affair with Daniels and all of the charges he faces.

Because the trial is usually recessed on Wednesdays and the Memorial Day holiday is next Monday, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan pushed back the conclusion of the case.

“I think the best thing we can do is adjourn the hearing until next Tuesday,” he told jurors. “At that time you will hear the attorneys' summaries. Probably Wednesday. I will ask you to come hear the jury briefs and I hope you will begin your deliberations hopefully at some point on Wednesday.”

Merchan ordered jurors not to talk or research the case, saying, “It might be tempting to think that now that both sides have rested, you can kind of let up a little bit, but in makes these instructions take on an even greater meaning.”

After dismissing the jurors for a week, Merchan had a lengthy discussion with prosecutor Matthew Colangelo and Trump defense attorney Emil Bove about the details of the legal instructions he will read to the jury before it begins its deliberations. Merchan said he would complete a final version of his jury instructions by Thursday.

In many cases, Bove sought to add language to the instructions that could make it more difficult for jurors to find Trump guilty. But Merchan mostly sided with Colangelo in not deviating from standard jury instructions.

In one case, Bove wanted jurors to be told that they not only had to unanimously agree that Trump falsified records to cover up a plot to win the 2016 election through illegal means, but that they also had to agree unanimously on illegal means.

Bove acknowledged that such unanimity was not required by law, but said Mercan might require it because of the importance of the case.

Colangelo argued that Trump should be treated like any other defendant. Merchan agreed, saying: “There is no reason to rewrite the law for this case. »

In another case, Bove wanted Merchan to tell jurors that a hush money deal itself is not illegal. Merchan said he would not make that statement to jurors because there had been multiple testimony in this case to that effect.

After the hearing ended, Trump attacked Merchan as he often does, saying, “The judge is so biased, so corrupt. And he is so conflicted.”

“When you have a corrupt judge, a lot of bad things happen,” Trump said.

Defendants in American trials are not required to testify, and when they do, it often hurts their case more than helps it. His lawyers apparently dissuaded Trump from testifying.

Over the years, in the public eye, both as a real estate mogul and a politician, Trump has ebbed and flowed in his views on whether defendants should testify. At times he said they would look guilty if they did not take the witness stand to defend themselves, and at other times he said they should exercise their constitutional right to do not incriminate yourself.

Trump, the nation's 45th president and now the presumptive Republican nominee in November's presidential election against President Joe Biden, reportedly faced tough cross-examination from prosecutors over details of the case and testimony from Cohen implicating him.

Merchan had also previously ruled that prosecutors would have been allowed to question Trump about two civil cases he lost in recent months in which he was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. One concerned business fraud at his real estate conglomerate Trump Organization and the other his defamation of a New York writer who had won a sexual assault ruling against him.

But Cohen was a flawed prosecution witness, admitting that he had been a serial liar over the years and had stolen $60,000 from the Trump Company. He also pleaded guilty to a campaign finance law violation related to paying hush money, perjury and other offenses and served 13 months in federal prison.

The last witness in the case called by the defense, New York lawyer Robert Costello, tried to portray Cohen as a liar not to be believed. Costello had advised Cohen after federal agents searched Cohen's residence, a New York hotel room, in April 2018, but was never hired as a lawyer.

Costello said Monday that Cohen told him, “'I swear to God, Bob, I have nothing on Donald Trump.

“Michael Cohen has repeatedly stated that President Trump knew nothing about these payments. That he did this on his own. He has said that repeatedly,” Costello said.

At the time, Trump and his allies feared that Cohen would turn on the president and implicate him in secretly paying the money to Daniels, but that didn't happen until months later. Costello indicated to Cohen that he, that is, Cohen, had friends in high places, a reference to Trump, but Cohen did not retain a lawyer and ultimately turned against Trump, thus ending his years of catering to every need of future presidents.

Trial evidence shows that Trump repaid the hush money to Cohen in 2017 after he became president, personally signing nine of the 11 checks.

Cohen alleged that Trump twice approved the arrangement to reimburse him, including once at his Trump Tower in New York and a second time in the Oval Office of the White House after he became president.

Blanche never asked Cohen about the two crucial conversations he claims to have had with Trump about the reimbursement system.

Since his release from prison, Cohen has often attacked Trump and said last week that he wanted Trump to be convicted. If Trump is convicted, he could be placed on probation or sentenced to up to four years in prison.

