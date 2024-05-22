Trump will not testify in secret trial in New York as defense rests | Donald Trump News





Weeks of testimony have concluded, with closing statements expected next week before jury deliberations.

More than four weeks of testimony in the secret trial of former US President Donald Trump in New York ended with the defense closing down.

Tuesday's development means the trial will be suspended until next week, when the prosecution and defense make closing arguments in the case, which is linked to payments allegedly made to a movie star for adults who reported having a sexual encounter with Trump.

When the trial resumes, the jury will deliberate whether Trump is guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The end of testimony in the unprecedented trial also means Trump will not be called to the witness stand by the defense, despite months of speculation that the explosive former president might do so.

Since opening arguments in Manhattan court on April 22, prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office have sought to portray the falsification of business records as part of a broader illegal effort to manipulate the 2020 presidential election.

They said Trump sought to conceal reimbursements to his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, from a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Cohen says he made the payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair that Trump has denied.

For criminal charges to be pursued, prosecutors must prove the falsifications were made with the intent to commit another crime. The payments were made in the final days of the 2016 presidential election, shortly after the leak of a damaging video showing Trump bragging about grabbing women by their genitals.

Prosecutors said the payments were part of a broader plan to suppress negative information about Trump that ran afoul of New York state election and tax law, as well as federal voting law. election financing, prosecutors said.

Trump's defense has argued that any payments would have been made in an effort to protect the former president's family from leaking embarrassing and damaging information. They declared Trump innocent.

For his part, Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, described the trial as a political witch hunt and repeatedly criticized Judge Juan Merchan and several witnesses. At the start of the trial, he was fined $9,000 for violating a partial silence order prohibiting him from speaking publicly about people involved in the trial.

Weeks of testimony provided a window into Trump's world in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election, in which he unexpectedly defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Among the witnesses in the case was David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid, who detailed striking a deal with Trump to suppress negative stories in an effort to help the campaign.

Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, also testified, detailing the alleged sexual relationship with Trump and how her silence was bought shortly before polls opened.

Trump's former lawyer, Cohen, took the stand in the final days of the trial, telling jurors that his former boss was directly behind the payments to Daniels and the attempted cover-up. The defense countered that Cohen had arguments against his Trump and called him a liar.

The New York trial is just one of four criminal proceedings Trump is currently facing. However, this is the only deal expected to be concluded before the presidential election in November.

Before Trump, no current or former president had ever been indicted or convicted of a crime. Still, a guilty verdict would not prevent Trump from being elected president.

In Georgia, Trump faces another national election interference case. At the federal level, he faces one indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election and a second for allegedly hoarding classified documents at his estate in Florida.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/21/trump-does-not-take-stand-in-new-york-hush-money-trial-as-defence-rests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos