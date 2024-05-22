Book on Xi's ideas on water resources revealed





An English-language publication presenting President Xi Jinping's ideas on water resources management was released Tuesday at the 4th High-Level Seminar on Global Water Security in Bali, Indonesia. The theme of this year's seminar, a flagship annual event co-organized by the World Water Council and China's Ministry of Water Resources, was “Sharing China's Latest Policies and Best Practices for Better Water Governance.” the water “. During the opening session, Li Guoying, Minister of Water Resources; Loïc Fauchon, president of the World Water Council; and Zhang Zhisheng, Consul General of China in Denpasar, Indonesia, unveiled the publication titled Water Governance in China Perspectives from Xi Jinping. One of the important parts of the book discusses an innovative philosophy on water governance proposed by Xi in 2014, which focuses on “prioritizing water conservation, balancing spatial distribution, adopting systematic approaches and leveraging the roles of government and the market.” Basuki Hadimuljono, Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Public Housing; Nizar Baraka, Moroccan Minister of Equipment and Water; and Abdelmonem Belati, Tunisian Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, were among the first international readers of the book. Addressing the event, Li highlighted that, guided by Xi's principles, China has made historic progress and significant improvements in water governance. With only 6 percent of the world's fresh water resources, China has managed to ensure food and water security for nearly 20 percent of the world's population and contributed more than 18 percent of its GDP, he said. he noted. Fauchon highlighted China's significant contributions to ensuring water security and expressed willingness to strengthen water cooperation between the World Water Council and China. This seminar, attended by nearly 200 experts and representatives of international water-related organizations and countries, was held on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum, which will take place until Saturday. Benedito Braga, honorary president of the World Water Council, praised China's enduring commitment to sharing its vast knowledge and experience in water resources management with the global community during an interview at the 10th World Forum some water. Braga said China's altruism was evident at this water forum, where the book is being unveiled to professionals in the field. Reflecting on the three decades of collaboration between China and WWC, Braga highlighted China's active engagement in the international arena and highlighted its remarkable achievements in water management. He cited the South-North Water Diversion Project and the Three Gorges Dam as prime examples. The South-to-North Water Diversion Project, which transfers water from the Yangtze River to northern China, required substantial investment and infrastructure costs but generated significant benefits, Braga noted. He also discussed the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project, which plays a crucial role in controlling frequent flooding in southern China. “Through these meetings and the forum, your experiences are shared with other countries around the world,” Braga said.

