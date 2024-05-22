Reviews of Donald Trump's 'The Apprentice'





The first reviews of Donald Trump's film The Apprentice are available, following its world premiere at Cannes.

Directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman, the film follows Sebastian Stan's Trump during his rise to power in 1980s America, as he is mentored by fiery right-wing lawyer Roy Cohn, played by Succession star Jeremy Strong.

The cast also includes Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump and Martin Donavan as the former president's father, Fred Trump Sr.

The film, which currently has no distributor in the United States, holds a 69 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of Tuesday.

Although the Trump campaign threatened to sue over the film, Abbasi offered to show the film to the former president and talk about it with him, saying, “I don't necessarily think it's a film that he wouldn't like it. »

“Everyone is talking about his prosecution of a lot of people,” he added. “But they don’t talk about his success rate, you know?

The Hollywood Reporter's chief film critic David Rooney notes that while Abbasi's inclusion of showing Trump undergoing liposuction and a hair transplant in “sickening detail at a grave time for someone close to him” could be ” considered a low blow,” “this kind of disconnection from the suffering of others is a key part of the portrait. What Abassi's film reveals above all is the extent to which toxicity, now unavoidable in our contemporary reality, was shaped by the unnatural alliance between two men half a century ago.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw writes that Trump “won't be in the least bothered by this ironic, indulgent, TV-movie treatment of his early 1970s adventures in landownership, real estate and tabloid stardom,” adding that Abbasi’s take on the mogul-turned-president feels like a “cartoon copied from many other satirical takes on Trump and knowing the prophetic echoes of his political future.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Maher of London's Sunday Times has a more positive reaction to the film, calling it “the Donald Trump movie you never knew you needed: full of compassionate feelings but ruthless in the analysis.” He applauds Stan's performance as Trump, writing: “It's hard to overstate how nuanced Stan is here and how his portrayal of Trump evolves in physical gestures and colloquial mannerisms (saying 'loser') without becoming a caricature like Alec Baldwin.

Maher also praises Strong's portrayal as Cohn, noting that the actor “is extraordinary, using his unblinking puppy-dog gaze and coiled intensity to devastating effect.”

Tara Brady of the Irish Times also commends Stan for “incorporating Trump's mannerisms without descending into parody.” However, comparing it to Abbasi's previous work, she noted that the film “doesn't have the gravitas or impact” of his previous films, “but it's a pleasant enough picture thanks to Stan, Strong and lots of period wigs.”

Rafa Sales Ross of The Playlist marvels at Abbasi's ability to “bridge the gap between tabloid fodder and veiled endorsement with great skill.” There is a comic vein throughout the film that flirts with mockery while skirting pastiche, as when the camera catches a glimpse of blank-brained Donald as he sits alone at the big boys' table, with no big boys to play with. or when the broad man meets the thin and cool Andy Warhol at a party he doesn't have to attend, his ineptitude making him feel smaller and smaller as his ego begins to show the first signs of 'inflation.

She also notes that Stan and Strong's performances are a “great match”, writing that Strong plays Cohn “with a painful reticence that is both highly moving and deeply effective in its understanding of how illness affects the dynamic between the duo. » Cohn, who was a closeted homosexual, died of AIDS in 1986.

Tim Grierson of Screen Daily writes that Stan “does a remarkably subtle job of capturing Trump's mannerisms and facial tics—the pursed lips, the jerky hand gestures, the tilted head meant to convey toughness—while keeping the character to an appropriate actual size. However, he pointed out that overall, Abbasi “struggles to find a compelling arc in Trump's rise.” There is a certain fascination in watching an irredeemable egomaniac tear down all the obstacles that block his path. But Trump's reckless research never lends itself to deeper revelations about the mogul, nor does it suggest how he symbolizes the dark side of so-called American exceptionalism.”

For Grierson, The Apprentice “ends up being dramatically flat, a recitation of Trump's most infamous incidents – including Ivana Trump's accusation that her husband raped her (an accusation she later disavowed) – taking place superficially. »

