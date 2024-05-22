Politics
Today in politics: PM Modi to address rallies in UP and Delhi, Rahul to launch campaign in Haryana | News from the political pulse
The BJP top brass will continue its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
Modi will address two public meetings in Basti and Shrawasti Lok Sabha segments in Uttar Pradesh, both of which will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.
He will then travel to Dwarka in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency where he will address a rally.
In context: Modis' campaign in Delhi assumes importance as the BJP seeks to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case. The AAP and Congress are fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi in alliance.
The BJP is using the alleged attack on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal to portray its senior leaders, including Kejriwal, as responsible first through silence, acceptance and then a direct attack on Maliwal for denigration and assault of their own female colleagues, as reported by Jatin Anand.
Nadda and Shah in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold three public meetings in Kanthi, Ghatal and Purulia Lok Sabha segments and take part in a road show at Bankura Lok Sabha headquarters. The four seats will be voted on in the sixth phase on May 25. BJP national president JP Nadda will also be in the state and will address three public meetings in Barasat, Kolkata Uttar and Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha seats, which will be voted on in the final phase on June 1.
Rahul to launch Haryana campaign
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Haryana on Wednesday, in his first campaign stop in the state which goes to polls on May 25.
He will hold a rally in Charkhi Dadri area of Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency and address another public meeting in Sonipat, the Haryana unit of the Congress said on Monday. In the evening, he will attend an event in Panchkula, which falls under the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.
The Congress has fielded incumbent Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Rao Dan Singh against BJP's Dharambir Singh, who is seeking re-election.
From Sonipat, the Congress has fielded Satpal Brahmachari against BJP's Mohan Lal Badoli.
Badoli, a BJP MLA, was nominated in place of incumbent MLA Ramesh Chander Kaushik.
Panchkula and Jagadhri come under Ambala headquarters. MP Varun Chaudhary will face BJP's Banto Kataria from Ambala.
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Jharkhand and address two rallies in Ranchi and Godda. While Ranchi will go to polls in the sixth phase, Godda will vote in the final phase on June 1.
