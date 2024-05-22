Trump campaign begins accepting cryptocurrency donations





Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Waukesha Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Daniel Steinle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that it would begin accepting cryptocurrency donations, calling the move in solidarity with opponents of “socialist government control” of U.S. financial markets.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump can donate using “any cryptocurrency accepted through the Coinbase Commerce product,” his campaign said in a press release.

The ad ties President Joe Biden, running for re-election against Trump, to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a vocal critic of crypto who has pushed for a crackdown on the fledgling industry.

“Biden surrogate Elizabeth Warren said in attack on cryptocurrency that she was building an 'anti-crypto army' to restrict Americans' right to make their own financial choices,” the campaign said, referencing a re-election ad Warren released on X in March. 2023.

“MAGA supporters, now armed with a new cryptocurrency option, will build a cryptocurrency army to lead the campaign to victory on November 5th! says the campaign.

The move opens a new source of potential funds for the Trump campaign, which remains behind Biden in cash flow even though it outperformed the Democratic incumbent in April.

Cryptocurrency donations will be counted as in-kind contributions, just like stock donations. The campaign can then decide to either liquidate the digital currency or keep it.

“Contribution limits and disclosure requirements for crypto donations will be consistent with Federal Election Commission regulations,” the Trump campaign said.

Crypto acceptance is just the latest in a series of efforts by Trump to court the crypto community, which tends to be younger and more male, according to an April 2023 Pew Research Center poll.

In December, Trump sold a limited run of NFT trading cards that could, for example, be purchased with cryptocurrency.

Earlier this month, he hosted a fancy dinner for his NFT backers at the Mar-a-Lago club.

There, Trump told crypto supporters that they “better vote” for him because the Biden administration is “against” crypto, Politico reported.

Biden's campaign, meanwhile, reflects his administration's skepticism of cryptocurrency and its leaders.

Hours before the Trump campaign began reaching out to crypto donors, Biden's team sent out a fundraising text warning supporters that “cryptocurrency executives and oil barons are coming out of the woods for Trump.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond when CNBC asked for its opinion on accepting crypto donations.

Tuesday's announcement from the Trump campaign introduced Trump as the “first major party candidate” to accept crypto donations. But Trump is not the official candidate until July.

And he is not the first presidential candidate to accept cryptocurrency donations.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is preparing a long-shot independent presidential bid, announced in May 2023 that his campaign would accept bitcoin donations. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., received bitcoin donations for his own presidential campaign in 2015.

