Politics
Turkey to build Somali embassy in Ankara for $6 million
Turkey is set to build and donate an embassy building and land to Somalia at an estimated cost of more than $6 million, according to an agreement submitted to the Turkish parliament on Monday.
In accordance with the agreement signed between Turkey and Somalia in 2022, Ankara will make this contribution in exchange for land that the Somali government donated to Turkey in 2015.
The Turkish diplomatic mission built on this land in Mogadishu was the largest in the world, covering an area of over 61,000 m² at a cost of $65 million.
In exchange, Somalia gets 4,918 m² of land at the Incek diplomatic site in Ankara.
Turkey plans to erect a 3,000 m² embassy building on this site, and the agreement gives Somalia the right to sell the land and buildings in the future if it wishes.
However, the Turkish parliament must ratify the deal before it can move forward.
“Love for Somalia cannot save anyone”
–headline of the opposition newspaper Sozcu
The deal has already sparked criticism in Turkish media. Sozcu, the largest opposition daily, ran a Tuesday front-page story headlined: “Love of Somalia Can’t Save Anyone.”
The report highlights the irony of the government building an embassy for Somalia while cutting funding for many national projects and services as part of austerity measures.
“They say there is austerity in the public sector, but they spend lavishly,” the newspaper said. “The government, which has not found money to increase the salaries of millions of pensioners and minimum wage earners, has donated [valuable land] from Ankara to Somalia.”
Sozcu claimed the land was worth 200 million Turkish liras ($6.5 million). However, Turkish sources close to the project told Middle East Eye that the cost of the building and land would not exceed $6 million, and could even be lower.
A source pointed out that the land given to Turkey in Somalia is 12 times larger and located in a prime location in Mogadishu.
Somalia-Türkiye bilateral relations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has invested heavily in Somalia since 2011, providing more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid in response to a deadly drought.
Turkey now has a significant military presence in Mogadishu, and Turkish companies operate the city's airport and port under agreements with the Somali government.
Turkey has trained more than 16,000 Somali soldiers, the equivalent of a third of the Somali army, both in Turkey and at its base in Mogadishu, known as Turksom. Drones supplied by Turkey are also operational against the armed group al-Shabab in Somalia.
Ankara contributes around $30 million a year to Somalia's budget, and in 2020 disbursed an IMF loan of $3.4 million on Somalia's behalf.
In February, Turkey and Somalia signed a comprehensive naval defense agreement, requiring Turkey to defend Somali waters against terrorism, piracy and external threats over the next decade.
In March, they signed an energy exploration and drilling agreement targeting hydrocarbon reserves in Somalia's exclusive economic zone, which have remained underexploited since the early 1990s. The agreement also includes the land exploration.
Relations between Turkey and Somalia were tested when the son of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was involved in a fatal car accident in Istanbul in November while driving a diplomatically registered vehicle.
Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president's son, left the country before being tried, sparking controversy and condemnation. He returned to Turkey in January, stood trial and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, which was later converted to a $900 fine.
