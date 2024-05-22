Indonesian minister says Musk should consider offer to establish electric vehicle battery factory in country





President Joko Widodo and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met on Monday, and afterward, Indonesia's investment coordinating minister said Musk would consider building an electric vehicle battery factory in the country. Indonesia's coordinating investment minister said Musk would consider an offer to build an electric vehicle battery factory in the country, following a meeting between President Joko Widodo and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Monday. Following Minister Luhut Pandjaitan's comments to reporters, Musk was not immediately available for comment. Musk and Widodo met Monday at the World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia. “We proposed that a battery plant for electric vehicles with a precursor cathode be built here. And he will think about it,” Luhut informed. According to Luhut, Widodo also asked Musk to consider funding an AI center in the Southeast Asian country and for SpaceX to build a launch pad on Biak Island, located in the province of Papua, Indonesian offer that the government has already made. The Indonesian government has been trying for years to persuade Tesla to establish electric vehicle manufacturing facilities to develop the domestic electric vehicle industry using its abundant nickel resources. Musk presented SpaceX's satellite internet service for Indonesia's healthcare sector on Sunday. Starlink was now commercially available, but the government intended to target remote and poor areas with its services first. In the world of satellite internet, SpaceX's Starlink dominates, with more than 60% of the 7,500 satellites in orbit. Read also:Unveiling Ethical Imperatives: Navigating the Intersection of AI and Cybersecurity Follow:IOC LinkedIn account News|News from the CIO Facebook|DSI News Youtube|CIO Twitter News About Us: CIO News is the leading platform dedicated to providing the latest news, updates and insights from the CIO industry. As the trusted source for the technology and IT industry, we provide a comprehensive resource for executives and professionals looking to stay informed and ahead of the curve. With a focus on cutting-edge developments and trends, CIO News is your go-to destination for staying abreast of the rapidly changing technology and IT landscape. Founded in June 2020, CIO News has rapidly evolved with ambitious growth plans to expand globally, targeting markets in the Middle East & Africa, ASEAN, US and UK. United. CIO News is a property of Mercadeo Multiventures Pvt Ltd.

