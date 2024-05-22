UK launches charm offensive with UAE after strained relations

Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden made a secret trip to the United Arab Emirates last week to try to restore diplomatic relations that had fallen to their worst state in years.

His visit, made before traveling to Saudi Arabia with an official delegation, followed growing frustration among Emirati officials over comments from British politicians about blocking the UAE-linked bid to buy the Telegraph.

The relationship has also been further damaged by a recent UN snub.

The tensions have emerged as the UK seeks billions of pounds in new investment from the state's deep-pocketed sovereign wealth funds.

Abu Dhabi was surprised that British domestic politics appeared to have taken precedence over what the UAE considers an important strategic relationship, officials and analysts from both countries said.

Some Emirati officials believe the country has been demoted to a punching bag for British politicians seeking to appear tough domestically, a person familiar with talks between the two nations said.

It's not about anger or frustration, said a second person with knowledge of the bilateral relationship. It's exhaustion.

Senior British politicians have acknowledged that the UK's hostility to the Telegraph Agreement has deteriorated ties between the two nations.

Kemi Badenoch, Britain's Business and Trade Secretary, told the Financial Times that politicians are often careless in the way they talk about other countries… There has probably been a lot of talk about the United Arab Emirates being very undiplomatic. There are lessons to be learned about how we can do this better.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, and Lord David Cameron, his British counterpart AFP/PA

The two have close historical ties, including a deal in 2021 that the UAE will invest $10 billion in new technology and energy in the UK.

But officials and analysts on both sides said a series of recent rifts have left relations in their worst state since 2018, when the United Arab Emirates briefly jailed a British academic on espionage charges that the United Kingdom Uni strongly denied this.

Dowden's visit, where he met senior Emirati government officials, was the latest salvo in a concerted effort to repair relations. The UK Cabinet Office said Dowden discussed deepening and strengthening our diplomatic and investment ties.

A few weeks earlier, British Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron met his counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meetings in Riyadh.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend the signing of key agreements between the UAE and the UK in 2021 Ministry of Presidential Affairs

The relationship has been eroding for several years. In 2022, the Iran-backed Houthis launched missile and drone attacks near the capital, Abu Dhabi. Emirati officials were dismayed when then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not call or issue a public statement of support shortly after the event.

This year, the UK's ruling Conservative government raised questions about the autocratic state's media record and effectively blocked a €600 million takeover of the Abu Dhabi-backed Telegraph Media Group. The failed bid was backed by Vice President Sheikh Mansour, whose brother is Gulf states leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The UAE government was not directly involved in the deal.

A British government official said there was some nervousness in Whitehall that blocking the Telegraph deal could further delay a long-awaited trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes the United Arab Emirates as well as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Most recently, the UK convened a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing bloody war in Sudan, in which more than 15,000 people have been killed.

At the meeting, to which the UAE was not invited, a representative of the Sudanese Armed Forces accused the UAE of supporting its adversary, the Rapid Support Forces.

Emirati officials categorically deny allegations of involvement, and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah spoke directly to Cameron about the incident, according to people briefed on their discussions.

The United Arab Emirates has been accused of supporting Sudan's rapid support paramilitary forces. Oumit Bektas/Reuters

The UK Foreign Office said: “The UK has a strong relationship with the UAE and is committed to working closely on a range of issues. The UAE Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Growing concern over Britain's conduct comes as the UAE's global star becomes an increasingly influential Arab power.

The UK has been among the UAE's top five, if not top three, allies and partners since the establishment of the UAE, said Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an Emirati professor of political science and senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Things have changed in the last 50 years, the UAE is a rising regional power… and the UK is apparently stuck in the past and doesn't realize there is a new UAE, a- he added.

UK political sentiment towards the UAE around Telegraph media group's offer helped damage relations José Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

The two men still work in Gaza, energy and climate problems, and the relationship has already gone through difficult times.

But some analysts say this time the UK needs to show contrition.

The UK must understand that when the UAE is angry, it must take it seriously, Abdulla said. Perhaps it is time for the UK to pay us a visit and apologize.