Half an hour before noon on a sunny morning in Istanbul, dozens of people lined up outside a restaurant bearing the logo of a throbbing heart in a bowl.

A board touted the menu: tomato soup and green bean and meat stew, accompanied by a pastry. THE restaurants in Kenta type of restaurant subsidized by the city, filled up within moments of opening its doors at 12 p.m.

This place is not for the unemployed or the destitute…elsewhere I would have to pay 200 TL ($6.25) for a meal that costs 40 TL here, said Hasan, a 53-year-old delivery man who eats there all days.

Hseyin, a 67-year-old retiree, said he would struggle if it weren't for the restaurants in Kent: I can't afford fresh fruit or meat. The prices change every time I go to the market, he said.

The 14 from Istanbul restaurants in Kent each serves around 1,000 meals priced at 40 TL every day, said Erdal Celal Aksoy, deputy city secretary general. The municipality subsidizes the cost of food by two-thirds, he explained. The restaurants were introduced in 2022 amid a long-running inflationary crisis, with inflation peaking above 85 percent. But two years later, demand is still so strong that Istanbul plans to open around twenty additional points of sale.

The popularity of restaurants in Kent highlights how President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's government has struggled to control soaring inflation a year after launching a sweeping economic overhaul.

Turkey's central bank has raised its main interest rate from 8.5 percent to 50 percent since economic reform, led by Finance Minister Mehmet Imek, kicked off last June. The maximum monthly interest rate on credit cards, a popular borrowing method for cash-strapped consumers, has tripled since last June to 4.25 percent.

The government also raised taxes and indicated it would not raise the minimum wage this year after a 49 percent hike in January. He pledged last week to cut public spending on everything from foreign cars for the public fleet to the construction of new government buildings.

Erdoan's program has been praised by investors. But it has yet to pay off for Turks, who face inflation of nearly 70 percent, rising borrowing costs and a reduction in stimulus measures that in recent years have mitigated the impact of rising prices.

It's a bitter medicine, said Selva Demiralp, a former U.S. Federal Reserve economist who now works at Istanbul's Ko University. It is retirees and people on low incomes who will pay the most for the fight against inflation, she added.

Imek's goal is to quell a long-running inflation crisis triggered by Erdoan's past policies, centered on a failed gamble that low interest rates would cure rather than cause high inflation.

Erdoan promised earlier this month that there would be no turning back on the new plan, signaling that the government would not provide temporary relief as it had done in the past, including huge aid before his re-election in May 2023.

Turkey's new program is slowly restoring confidence among international fund managers, who have invested nearly $10 billion in Turkish stocks and lira-denominated government debt over the past year, central bank data shows . S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have upgraded Turkey's rating this year as high rates dampen loan growth.

However, the situation in grocery stores and shopping centers does not yet reflect this improvement. A butcher in Istanbul's working-class Fatih district sells ground beef for TL 640 per kilo, about double what it cost a year ago. Our customers have fallen in trickles. Those who come buy half a kilo, or 250 grams, whereas they used to buy a kilo, just to give their children a little protein, explains Ekrem, a trader.

Hacer Foggo, founder of the Deep Poverty Network, a research group, said Turkey risks falling into a spiral of poverty as the hunger threshold, estimated last month by unions at 17,725 TL per month for family of four, exceeded the minimum wage by around 17,000 TL in April. The working poor…cannot meet their basic needs for nutrition, housing, health and transportation, she said.

Many consumers doubt the effectiveness of new economic measures, after seeing the central bank miss its inflation target every year since 2011. Voters rebelled against the long-running inflation crisis in local elections last March, which posed the biggest challenge to Erdoans' ruling Justice and Development party. defeated since its creation twenty years ago.

Inflation expectations persist due to the erosion of credibility in recent years. Financial markets partly seem to accept the disinflation story, but the situation is more difficult when it comes to the expectations of households and small businesses, said Hakan Kara, a professor at Bilkent University who was previously chief economist of the Turkish central bank.

Turkey's central bank said earlier this month that it expected the annual inflation rate to fall to 38 percent by the end of the year, after peaking at around 75 percent this month. But a central bank study shows that consumers expect the rate to reach 80 percent within a year. More than 90 percent of consumers polled in a separate KU survey said it was a good time to buy sustainable products, a sign they believed prices would continue to rise.

These expectations pose a major challenge for the central bank in controlling price growth because they lead to a surge in demand, contributing to a spiral of ever higher prices, economists say.

Demiralp said the current level of tightening is not enough, both in terms of monetary and fiscal policy, for the central bank to achieve its goal. The central bank's May forecast suggested the year-end economic growth rate would be around 2.1 percent, much faster than estimates released in February.

Growth needs to slow much further to bring inflation on the desired trajectory, Kara said, adding: The main question is whether authorities will be patient enough to withstand the political consequences of this bitter stabilization process.