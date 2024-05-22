PM Modi calls INDIA bloc a 'congregation of crooks'; Kharge hits back with 'jhoothon ka sardar' attack | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Khargé Fierce attacks and counterattacks erupted on Tuesday as campaigning gained momentum for the final two remaining phases of voting Lok Sabha elections . The Prime Minister targeted the INDIA bloc and called it a “congregation of crooks”, while Kharge led the opposition charge by calling the Prime Minister a “ “The Sardar of Jhoothon” .

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Maharajganj, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition and said she defended corruption, appeasement and a “perverse anti-Sanatan mentality” and predicted a “heavy blow” to the opposition alliance during elections.

“The INDI alliance platform is not a political platform…it looks like a congregation of scammers. On their platform, scammers worth around 20 lakh crore rupees are sitting together. When 'they are coming together… three evils are clearly visible – “They are extremely communal, casteist and decidedly nepotistic,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress and its allies of ruining 60 years of the country and destroying the lives of three to four generations and said they will have to pay the price for such injustice at the hands of the citizens.

He said the 21st century cannot move forward with the “sins” of the INDIA bloc and asserted that the people of the country will “retaliate” against the “bad intentions” and “misdeeds” of the Congress and the RJD on June 4. day when the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared.

This strike will be against endemic corruption, the policy of appeasement, tukde-tukde gang , jungle paradise anti-Sanatan mentality and also about their devious plot to divide the society for political purposes, PM Modi said.

Modi also bristled at opposition criticism of social programs run by his government, alleging that his opponents had “wads of cash hidden in Swiss banks” and could not understand the plight of ordinary people “as I do, having been born in Switzerland”. a poor family.

“They opened accounts in Swiss banks, while Indians were starving,” he said.

While PM Modi raised his voice against the opposition at every election rally, Congress leader Kharge, who was addressing his first election rally in Haryana, launched a strong counterattack.

“You tear down the Constitution and we fight against it. You want to end democracy and we fight against it. The current fight is between the people and Modi, the people and the BJP. Because the people are fed up with them “,” Kharge said.

Kharge also sought BJP's response on its promise of 2 crore jobs every year, Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account and doubling farmers' income. “Did you understand?” he asked the assembled. “Did he give (jobs)…? How can a prime minister lie like that?” » said Kharge.

“The Prime Minister is a liar. Raise your hand, he is a liar,” he urged the people, adding: “What is wrong if I call such a Prime Minister? j chief of huthon ',” he added.

“Prime Minister Modi should walk his talk and leave public life for indulging in Hindu-Muslim rhetoric on a daily basis and 'fomenting hatred' in society,” the Congress leader said.

In an interview with PTI, Kharge claimed that Prime Minister Modi's intentions are unclear as he is giving “hate speeches” with Hindu-Muslim rhetoric on a daily basis during the election campaign.

Noting that the prime minister talks about “taking out the buffaloes” and “giving 15 percent of the budget to Muslims”, Kharge said: “By saying such things, he himself is creating division in society.”

“On the other hand, he claims that he has no right to participate in public life if he speaks Hindu-Muslim. Since you talk about such things every day, you should leave public life,” the Congress president said.

Urging Modi to consult his own speech record on Hindu-Muslim relations, the Congress president also said on the matter: “he is lying”.

With 114 seats still to be voted on in the sixth and seventh phases, the war of words between the BJP and the opposition is likely to become more acute by the day.

(With contribution from agencies)

