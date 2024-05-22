State Expenditure Increases, Jokowi Asks BPKP to Innovate Using Digital Technology

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo recalled that the Finance and Development Supervision Agency (BPKP) innovate in the use of technology.

The reason is that the challenges ahead will be even more difficult. Public spending will increase and societal demands will increase through the use of digital media.

“Speed ​​is very necessary, precision is very necessary. Therefore, the BPKP must innovate, especially in the use of technology,” Jokowi said while chairing the opening of the coordination meeting of government internal control National of 2024 at the State Palace, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (22/5/2024).

Additionally, Jokowi said, competition between countries is becoming tighter.

He then reiterated his statement, saying that fast countries will beat slow countries. Slow countries will lose to fast countries.

“It's not about big countries beating small countries or developed countries beating developing countries. But fast countries will beat slow countries,” Jokowi said.

Currently, continued Jokowi, there are many digital innovation tools that can be used, one of which is a re-detection and exclusion system platform to warn or blacklist parties involved in fraud or other irregularities.

Then there is also a risk scoring tool application to detect budget disbursement fraud.

“It’s all there, there is a robotic process system for monitoring automation, there are IoT sensors and satellite imagery for field project monitoring that can be monitored and monitored,” he said. explain.



