Guns, drugs and beatings, I loved boarding school

My son and various well-meaning friends advised me to give up writing history books and take advantage of the trend for memoirs about the squalor of boarding schools. On the face of it, as someone who was expelled at the age of seven and remained in these institutions until the age of 18, I am well qualified to contribute to what has now become a recognized subgenre of English literature. My problem, however, is that I really enjoyed my time at boarding schools and I cannot claim, as many do, that it had a negative impact on my life; rather the opposite.

In his long essay Such Were the Joys, George Orwell described his horrible school years at St Cyprians, a snobbish prep school for boys in Eastbourne. There he suffered the foul smells of urine, dried crud on bowls of porridge, the pathetic canings of the headmaster and the sadistic antics of his wife Flip. Although some contemporaries claimed that Orwell had exaggerated his account, the damage was done. Prep schools have always been described as hellholes.

I was beaten there too, of course, but deservedly so, for trying to steal some rifles and a Bren gun.

In 2021, Louis de Berniers wrote about abuse at his boarding school, Grensham House. The same year, the old Radleian Richard Beard asserted in his book Little sad men that boarding schools harm their students while preparing them for power, thereby creating old boys like Boris Johnson who harm us all. This year, the memoirs of Charles Spencer, A very private school, detailed her experience of cruelty at prep school. It's at the top of the charts. THE Times And Telegraph have published similar accounts by Simon Mills And AC Shadow. Even the Species has joined the chorus: my friend Robin Ashenden recently recounted in these very pages his own terrors at boarding school.

So I feel almost perverse reporting that in my case, boarding school gave me some of the happiest days of my life, even though I took more than my fair share of beatings, for being a rebel incorrigible against all forms of authority and discipline. I hope I don't sound too insensitive to the pain of others when I say that I overcame such things with relative ease, although after my first beating I threw myself earth moaning and writhing in agony.

This punishment was inflicted by an old monster called FW Sammy Sanders (long dead) who represented the traditional image of a prep school master: stinking of stale tobacco and BO, with leather elbow pads and hair that ears and nostrils protruded. You see the picture. Sammy had been a pupil at the school himself and after graduating from Oxford he was eager to return and teach there. He hated me with a passion, probably for good reason, and the feeling was mutual.

Founded by a Liberal MP called J. Howard Whitehouse, Bembridge School on the Isle of Wight was dedicated to the ideals of Whitehouse's hero, the Victorian art critic John Ruskin. Interestingly, Whitehouse was also a keen admirer of Benito Mussolini and the young Sammy Sanders had led a group of pupils to pay respects to the Duce in Rome before the war.

Not all punishments were as physical as beatings: I once had to stand outside the school for half an hour with my tongue sticking out, as a penalty for having a sharp tongue that the principal claimed was I used to play against the stick. I also resisted the system by leading a mass Great Escape-breakout style: more for fun than to escape tyranny. Five of us escaped, only to be arrested while trying to board a ferry to the mainland. All things considered, it was no surprise when my parents were told they would have to find me a new school when I hit puberty.

The next school like Evelyn Waughs' establishment Decline and fall was in the North Wales countryside and gave me the erotic and theatrical sensations that make my later school years so rich in my memory. In the end, I preferred being at school with my friends to being at home with my parents. I was also beaten there, of course, but deservedly so, for trying to steal rifles and a Bren gun from the school's cadet corps armory while we were planning a mutiny under the influence of the famous film by Lindsay Anderson. If

Even more influential were the dances we were allowed to organize, attended by schoolgirls from Wrexham Convent and young girls from a nearby posh girls' boarding school called Moreton Hall. We were awash in teenage testosterone and I don't think I've ever had a more exciting experience than dancing with a Nigerian princess: a real one.

Our experiences with drugs were almost as exciting. An American friend used to smuggle pockets full of weed through Heathrow from Miami and, once we'd smoked through his supply, we got some ether from the chem lab for clandestine sniffing sessions. I only stopped doing this after a checkerboard pattern on the floor of the room where I took my first sniff mysteriously reappeared on the grass of the playground where I took the second sniff a few days later and I was wondering what it was doing to me. .

A budding actor, I was chosen to play Richard Rich, the villain who betrays Thomas More in A Man for All Seasons. The performance was enlivened when the director producing the play had a midnight fling with another master's wife on the eve of production and was never seen again. An enterprising teacher called Alec Wilding White took over the play and managed to get us a week-long gig at Liverpool's Everyman Theater where we trod the boards before leaving Scousers bemused between Roger McGough's live performances.

Another time, I was caught red-handed by the head boy while I was breaking into the school clothing store with some colleagues. Our punishment for this offense showed at least a touch of imagination. The principal ordered us to pull a tent from the school's scout troop; bread, beans and cornflakes from the kitchen and, unsupervised, we were told to disappear into the wild Welsh countryside and make ourselves scarce for three glorious days.

Hoping to supplement our staple diet with a chicken, I drew the short straw and was selected to break into the chicken coop of the farm where we were camping and catch the necessary bird. Catching a chicken that didn't want to be caught was more difficult than expected and the resulting racket made me fear getting my ass peppered by the farmer's buckshot.

I finally got my bird back, but then came the problem of shipping it. I had never twisted my neck before so I am still ashamed to remember that I ended up drowning it in the nearby Llangollen canal. He must have ingested too much water, because halfway through the long plucking process we smelled a distinct smell of decomposition, so the chicken ended up being buried in the field outside our tent rather than in our stomach. Nowadays, the principal who ordered our temporary banishment would be prosecuted for criminal negligence, but I can only look back with wonder and gratitude on my wild school years.