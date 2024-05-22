Politics
Xi's European trip helps change direction of global politics – World
This six-day trip by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Europe helped shift the global trajectory from the danger of war to a more fruitful path. While NATO and Western forces remain focused on endlessly continuing the conflict in Ukraine until it leads to a global confrontation, there are also forces in the West working to inject a little reason into this untenable and dangerous situation. President Xi, through his diplomacy as head of state, has effectively exploited this phenomenon.
The trip to France coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, the first “Western nation” to establish ties with the People's Republic of China. Western media under the influence of Anglo-American warmongers. Furthermore, the personal relationship that French President Emmanuel Macron seems to have developed with the Chinese president gives a clear signal that things could well change.
After rather formal trilateral discussions involving European Union President Ursula Von der Leyen, the visit took on a more pleasant and constructive tone, with Macron pointedly repeating a personal gesture granted to him by President Xi during his own visit to China earlier, taking Xi to a village where Macron had spent time as a child with his grandmother.
The two countries signed a number of agreements during the visit, with major benefits for the all-important French agricultural sector as well as the French aerospace sector. Although Macron is not yet fully in tune with China's attempt at ceasefire and peace negotiations with Ukraine, his call for an “Olympic truce” could prove to be a useful step in that direction. . He also faces the need to balance the real interests of his own voters with the demands of Western elites to “de-risk” China and war with Russia. The visit clearly showed that the benefits for French farmers and French industry lie in maintaining smoother relations with the People's Republic of China.
From Paris, President Xi then visited Serbian President Alexander Vucic. Here there was a better mutual understanding regarding the global situation. Serbia is a country with close ties to China and Russia and was the first European country to establish a strategic partnership with China. It did not go unnoticed that President Xi arrived in Serbia on May 7, the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing that destroyed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade and killed three Chinese journalists. Although he did not visit the memorial in Belgrade honoring fallen journalists, the timing of his visit clearly sent a message that the event was far from forgotten.
President Xi described China-Serbia relations as “ironclad friendship.” More importantly, Serbia will be the first European country to sign a free trade agreement with China from July 1, and relations have been upgraded to become a “China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.” “. President Xi was also warmly welcomed by the Serbian people. On the last day of his visit to the Serbian Palace, thousands of people were present in the square below to greet the President by waving Chinese and Serbian flags. The reaction of those gathered there made it clear that the Chinese president's visit was seen as an extremely happy moment for a population that was under fire from the European bureaucracy for not severing its centuries-old relations with Russia. . President Vucic himself was personally very moved by President Xi's visit here at that time.
The final leg of Xi's trip was in Hungary. Hungary was the first European country to join the Belt and Road Initiative. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the most vocal European leader to criticize NATO's continued war against Russia. While Orban has been castigated by the Brussels crowd as being outside the belligerent “mainstream” of current EU politics, he is waging a continuing battle to move the EU and NATO away from their current path toward war. The Chinese president's visit was of crucial strategic importance since Hungary will now assume the EU presidency and can, as such, play an even more crucial role in taking the EU off the war path.
The author is the former head of the Washington bureau of the EIR news service and a non-resident researcher at the Chongyang Institute of Financial Studies.
