Imran Khan's top PTI leader Pervez Elahi released on bail in corruption case





Lahore, May 21 (PTI): In a big relief to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), senior party leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was released from jail on Tuesday.

He was released after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail and ordered his release in a case relating to an alleged illegal appointment made to the Punjab Assembly while he was chief minister , the Dawn newspaper reported.

LHC judge Sultan Tanvir Ahmed accepted Elahis' bail application earlier on Tuesday and ordered his release. The court order said the case against Elahi required further investigation into his culpability and hence his bail application was granted with bail fixed at Rs 500,000 with two sureties each in the same amount, the court added. report.

After being released, Elahi, 78, moved to his residence, Zahoor Elahi Palace, the Express Tribune reported.

In a statement issued by PTI's central media department, Elahi expressed gratitude for his release from prison.

“I thank Allah Almighty for honoring me,” he said, reflecting on his period of detention. “Allah gave me the strength to stand firm,” he added, highlighting his resilience in difficult times.

The PTI leader also thanked the judges who stood for truth and justice, which led to his release.

The Kot Lakhpat jail administration in Lahore has confirmed that the former Punjab chief minister has been released. He was transferred to this prison earlier this month.

He also expressed his deep gratitude for the support and prayers of his well-wishers. “I am grateful to everyone who prayed for me and supported me during this difficult time.” Addressing the difficulties faced by the people of Gujrat, Elahi lamented the injustices and oppression they endured.

“The people of Gujrat had to endure a lot of injustice and oppression,” he said, highlighting the plight of the region. He further claimed that it was an electoral malpractice, saying, “Our mandate was stolen from Gujrat.” He made it clear that he would not engage in dialogue with his brother Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's children until their tenure was restored. “There will be no talks with the children of Shujaats until our mandate is returned to us,” he said.

Elahi identified Interior Minister and former caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, as one of the main figures behind his arrest and the injustices he faced.

Elahi was initially arrested in the Punjab Assembly recruitment case on June 3 last year. The case concerned the illegal recruitment of 12 level 17 officers to the provincial assembly, with Elahi accused of having the results of the testing service altered to select candidates of his choice. PTI AMS

