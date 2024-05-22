India General Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Uttar Pradesh and west Delhi's Dwarka





Rising temperatures don't bother Jagananth Tiwari, in fact, it's the only time he does brisk business. Pouring extra sweet lassi into earthen cups, he is as generous with his political views as he is in topping the cups with an extra layer of cream. Mr. Tiwaris' small roadside kiosk is at Manikpur Gram Sabha in Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is a bipolar competition, he says, between the BJP and Alliance, the word used here to identify the INDIA block. So, is it the Samajwadi Party or the Congress? Mr. Tiwari responds with a resounding no. This is the party of Bengal, he said. For a minute, he is lost for the name of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is contesting the seat in the INDIA bloc. But he is clear on candidate Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, a Congress rebel who switched to the TMC. Does he know the symbol, we ask, Sure, it's two branches and six petals, the answer is pat, as he picks up the little piece of paper with a photo of EVM showing the face of Mr. Tripathis and the symbol of TMC. Bhadohi will go to the polls on May 25. Mr. Tiwari is not alone, on the other side of the seat, Mr. Tripathi is identified as the Alliance candidate. This seat was created after the 2008 delimitation exercise and in the last three elections since then, the BJP has held it twice and the BSP once. During the last two legislative elections, the PS and the Congress are fighting for third place. SP and Congress voters do not hesitate to vote for the TMC, a relatively unknown entity here. The day my candidacy was announced, the SP management handed over its entire organizational network to me here, right down to the stand level. It was easy to revive the Congress workers, since I have old ties with them. Surprisingly, even AAP workers, who may be few in number but highly motivated, have been campaigning for the alliance from day one, Mr. Tripathi said. The INDIA bloc since its ambitious debut in March 2023 as a comprehensive anti-BJP platform has suffered several setbacks, including the departure of a few of its founding member parties, such as Nitish Kumars Janata Dal (United). In Uttar Pradesh too, the alliance had a rocky start. The agonizing negotiations lasted for weeks and a final seat-sharing deal was announced on February 21, with the Samajwadi Party conceding 17 seats to the Congress. Learn more here.

