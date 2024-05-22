Jokowi spoke about his closeness with Puan and their happy times together





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opened his voice on the moment of his proximity with the president of the PDIP DPP Mrs. Empress to bright smiles together at the World Water Forum (WWF) 10th in Bali. Jokowi considered this moment normal, as the two had been close for a long time. The moment Jokowi and Puan met happened during the WWF welcome dinner at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park (GWK), Bali, Sunday (19/5) evening. Puan was one of the guests welcomed directly by Jokowi during the dinner. President Joko Widodo (R) walks with IPU (Inter-Parliamentary Union) Presidential Representative Puan Maharani ahead of the 10th World Water Forum 2024 Welcome Dinner at Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) Cultural Park, Badung , Bali, Sunday (5/19/2024). ). BETWEEN PHOTOS/World Water Forum 2024 Media Center/Nova Wahyudi/tom. Photo: ANTARA FOTO/NOVA WAHYUDI Puan arrived at GWK wearing a white kebaya. He walked towards Jokowi who was waiting at the reception. Jokowi and Puan shook hands then chatted for a while and smiles appeared on Jokowi and Puan's faces. The two men then found themselves side by side in front of the camera. Jokowi then invited Puan to the welcome dinner. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi and Puan also walked the red carpet together with WWF delegates. They then sat down in their respective chairs. Then, Jokowi greeted Puan Maharani again after the WWF gala dinner. The two men were seen shaking hands again. The conversation between the two also happened again. A moment later, Jokowi was seen performing dance gestures in front of Puan. Immediately, Jokowi and Puan laughed. After joking with Puan, Jokowi then greeted a number of other WWF delegates. Photo: Jokowi welcomes Puan to WWF Bali (screenshot) Jokowi's response Jokowi was asked about his closeness to Puan after visiting the scene and victims of flash floods in Agam, West Sumatra. Jokowi admitted that he had known Puan for a long time. “I have known Mba Puan well for a long time,” Jokowi said at the Batu Taba Refugee Station, Agam Regency, West Sumatra (Sumbar), Tuesday (23/5/2024). Jokowi was then asked what was discussed until both of them were seen smiling. Jokowi said he was only talking about the WWF. “Yes (smile), be happy, you can’t be that happy,” he said. “What is being discussed is the water issue, it’s called WWF,” Jokowi continued. When asked if they discussed the meeting with Megawati, Jokowi said there was no such discussion with Puan. “With Mba Puan, there is none,” he said. Watch the video “Jokowi about smiling happily with Puan in Bali: it’s not allowed”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] Puan said there was a special discussion, see full details on next page

