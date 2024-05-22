Federal judge found strong evidence of crimes before Trump was indicted in classified documents case





Months before Donald Trump was indicted for mishandling classified documents, a federal judge said investigators had strong evidence that the former president intended to hide classified documents at his Mar-a-Lagoresort, according to recently released court documents.

Judge Beryl Howell cited, among other things, the discovery of additional classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago months after the FBI searched the property in the summer of 2022. The files included a mostly empty file marked such as Classified Evening Summary which was found in the former president's bedroom, as well as four other documents bearing classification marks found in his post-presidential office at the station.

Notably, no excuses are provided for how the former president could miss classified documents found in his own room at Mar-a-Lago, Howell wrote in March 2023.

The ruling was among hundreds of pages of previously sealed documents that were publicly entered Tuesday in the classified criminal documents case against Trump. Also included is new footage of Walt Nauta, Trump's personal assistant, moving boxes around the Mar-a-Lago room before a Trump lawyer examines the boxes containing classified documents sought by a subpoena. appear.

Prosecutors say Nauta moved boxes as part of an alleged plot to hide classified documents from federal investigators.

Nauta was indicted alongside Trump and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira in the case, facing charges of mishandling sensitive or classified documents and obstruction. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Nauta's photos, which appear to be screenshots of surveillance footage, are dated June 1, 2022, shortly before Trump's lawyer visited the storage room to search for any documents bearing classified markings that should be returned to the federal government.

The case against Trump, filed last summer, is currently before Judge Aileen Cannon in Fort Pierce, Florida. Cannon is a Trump appointee.

Trump's defense team is seeking to throw out parts of the prosecutor's case, including all evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and obtained from his former lawyer Evan Corcoran, according to documents filed in southern federal court. Florida.

Trump's team argues that the search warrant was invalid because of how an FBI agent described the agency's thinking to a magistrate judge. They also challenge Howell's 2023 decision ordering Corcoran to testify and produce documents he previously withheld from the grand jury investigating the case.

Howell, a Barack Obama appointee, said at the time that prosecutors had enough evidence to show the former president used Corcoran as a front.[a]n to obstruct the government's investigation and perpetuate the former president's illegal withholding of any classified documents contained in boxes transferred from the White House.

Corcoran played a central role in the classified documents investigation, as he was the attorney responsible for finding and producing documents bearing classified markings at the Trump Florida compound. In the criminal case filed last year, prosecutors say there was a conspiracy led by Trump to move boxes of government documents from the storage room before Corcoran searched them for classified documents.

Corcoran is referred to as Person 18 in the Howells decision, but can be identified based on what is known about the case.

Among the topics Howell ordered Corcoran to testify about was a June 24, 2022, phone call he had with Trump the same day investigators subpoenaed surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago. She also ordered the production of 88 documents that had been withheld by the lawyer. -customer privilege.

Howell recounted Trump's actions over the course of several months as the federal government sought to recover sensitive documents taken from the White House.

Trump deliberately reduced his staff's efforts to comply with the National Archives' initial efforts to recover the documents, she wrote.

The former president's misdirection of NARA was apparently a dress rehearsal for his actions in response to the May 11, 2022 subpoena, Howell said.

Twenty-one of the 32 national security documents Trump is accused of criminal mishandling were in the former president's possession on August 8, 2022, the date of the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.

This means that the Trump team, in this new suppression motion, seeks to expunge from the record these 21 documents, and therefore the charges related to them, as well as the hundreds of other classified documents surrounding them, as well as the part of the case accusing Trump of obstruction of justice. built around Corcoran.

A law enforcement document was also released Tuesday describing how the FBI was authorized to search Mar-a-Lago.

The document, called a law enforcement operations order, explains which officers were allowed to take with them when they searched Trump's estate and how they were allowed to operate in the search. It also includes boilerplate language from the Justice Department's use of force manual, including the limited circumstances in which officers are authorized to use deadly force.

Although the language is standard and straight from the department's manual, Trump quickly took to social media Tuesday to denounce the 2022 document as having authorized deadly force.

WOW! I just came out of Biden's Manhattan witch hunt trial, The Icebox, and was shown reports that Joe Biden's crooked DOJ, in its illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid, AUTHORIZED THE FBI USED DEADLY FORCE, Trump said in a post on Truth Social. NOW WE KNOW FOR SURE THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO OCCUPY THE 25TH AMENDMENT!

The FBI followed standard protocol in this search, as we do with all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force. No one ordered additional action to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this case, the FBI said in a statement.

Much of the plan includes traditional FBI practices when executing a warrant, such as how agents are required to have their standard weapon, ammunition and identifying information while on duty .

Other portions, however, show the bureau's efforts to accommodate the former president, including instructions for commanding agents to wear unmarked polo shirts or collared shirts and conceal their law enforcement gear, as well as references to their coordination efforts with the U.S. Secret Service to create a smooth process for entering the Florida club.

