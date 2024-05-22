Trump refuses to testify as his first trial ends – Missouri Independent





WASHINGTON The end of a former US president's first criminal trial is in sight as Donald Trump's defense team wrapped up closing arguments Tuesday in Manhattan, where jurors heard weeks of testimony from nearly two dozen witnesses on Trump's alleged repayment of money intended to silence him. a porn star before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump failed to take the stand after his team called only two witnesses.

The former president is charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records. New York prosecutors say Trump concealed reimbursement from his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen for paying money to porn star Stormy Daniels just before Election Day in 2016 to silence her over a romantic tryst with Trump.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in 2024, denies the affair and maintains he was paying Cohen for routine legal work.

The case will not resume until after the Memorial Day holiday, when closing arguments are expected.

A diverted channel to Trump

The second and final witness for Trump's defense team, former federal prosecutor and longtime New York-based attorney Robert Costello, resigned from the witness stand Tuesday morning. His brief but tense appearance began Monday afternoon and included a reprimand from Judge Juan Merchan for contemptuous conduct.

Costello testified that he encountered a panicked and suicidal Cohen in April 2018 after the FBI searched Cohen's New York hotel room as part of an investigation into his $130,000 payment to Daniels just before the presidential election from 2016.

After Merchan received a series of objections from the prosecution on Monday, Costello exclaimed, damn it and ridiculously, into the microphone and, at one point, rolled his eyes at Merchan. Merchan left the courtroom, including the press, to address Costello and Trump's defense team.

Costello's testimony confirmed that he offered a back channel for Cohen to communicate with then-President Trump through Costello's close contact and former Trump legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, while Cohen was under investigation, according to courthouse reporters.

New York does not allow courtroom recording but provides public transcripts of proceedings.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Susan Hoffinger showed a series of emails from Costello in an effort to convince jurors that Costello was actively working to assure Trump that Cohen would not turn on him during the federal investigation.

In an email between Costello and his law partner, he asks: What should I say to this (expletive)? He's playing games with the most powerful man on the planet, according to courthouse reporters.

Hoffinger also established from Costello during his final round of questioning that Cohen had never formally retained him for legal help, thus reinforcing the fact that Costello had only appeared in Cohen's life after the raid. FBI.

Defeats multiple indictments

Costello publicly criticized the secret trial against Trump and Cohen as recently as May 15, when he testified before the Republican-led U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Armaments.

There, Costellot told lawmakers that the prosecution of Trump this election year was politically motivated.

Trump, who faces dozens of criminal charges in four separate cases, was indicted in New York in April 2023.

Three other criminal charges were also filed against Trump in 2023. They all remain pending.

The former president was indicted by a federal grand jury in Florida in June 2023 on charges related to the mishandling of classified information. Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon postponed the proceedings indefinitely, making a trial before the November election unlikely. Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., in August 2023. A four-count indictment accused him of knowingly spreading falsehoods about the results of the 2020 presidential election and to plot to cancel them. Trump claimed presidential immunity from criminal charges in October 2023, which federal trial and appeals courts have denied. Trump is awaiting a decision from the US Supreme Court. Weeks after the federal election interference indictment, Trump was indicted on state charges in Fulton County, Georgia, for allegedly interfering in the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. The Georgia case has been mired in pretrial disputes over alleged misconduct by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis.

Courtroom Conditions

In the dark, tightly secured hallway just steps from the New York County Supreme Court courtroom, Trump again criticized the trial Monday and accused prosecutors of wanting to keep him off the campaign trail .

We were here an hour early today. I was supposed to make a speech for political purposes. I'm not allowed to have anything to do with politics because I've been sitting in a very cold courtroom for four weeks. It's very unfair. They have no record, they have no crime, he declared in front of the press cameras in front of which he stopped every day during the trial.

Trump told the cameras that outside the courtroom it was like Fort Knox.

He complained that there were more police than I've ever seen anywhere and said there wasn't a single civilian within three blocks of the courthouse .

This statement is false. States Newsroom attended the trial Monday and witnessed the scene outside the courthouse in the morning, mid-afternoon and late afternoon.

At dawn, people lining up for the few public seats in the courtroom argued over who was in front of whom.

About an hour later, a woman with a bullhorn showed up in the adjacent Collect Pond Park to read the Bible and amplify contemporary Christian music playing from her phone. A man walked around the park holding a sign that read: Trump 2 Terrified 2 Testify.

Several people were sitting outside, eating and talking at tables in Collect Pond Park at 1 p.m., as witnessed by reporters who left the courtroom after Merchan dismissed the jury for lunch.

Late in the afternoon, a small handful of protesters holding Trump flags and signs shouted that he was innocent.

