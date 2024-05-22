Dakota Johnson plays a 'gay baby' in new lesbian film Am I OK?





Fans finally received the first trailer for the lesbian film Am I okay? starring Dakota Johnson, who plays a “gay baby” in the film. The actor recently appeared in the superhero film Madame Web – which was a failure according to critics and box office ratings – and we're sure Johnson and fans are relieved to see the star return to romantic comedies with his next film, Am I okay? The long-awaited lesbian film is set to appear on streaming platform Max this summer and is co-directed by Tig Notaro and his wife Stephanie Allynne. Am I okay? sees Johnson as Lucy, a thirty-something who dates exclusively men, but can't understand why she never really feels connected to them. The trailer sees the character finally undertake the queer initiation rite of an “Am I a lesbian?” ” online. quiz (we've all been there), before confiding in her best friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) as Lucy finally accepts her identity as a “gay baby.” “You wanted a Volvo in high school,” Jane jokes in the trailer after Lucy's exit. “Volvos are the safest car!” », replies Lucy. Elsewhere in the trailer, Lucy talks about her struggles coming out with her new lesbian identity. “I'm nervous all the time and I'm afraid of everything,” she said before finally spotting the couple appearing to dance with non-binary people. Grey's Anatomy star ER Fightmaster. The film is based on a true story; which is close to the coming out story of screenwriter Lauren Pomerantz. “I took all my late history and used it, and really based it on [Am I OK?] about a real friendship with my best friend Jessica [Elbaum]who is also a producer of this film,” Pomerantz said Weekly Entertainment. “We had a big argument and then we became friends again, but at the same time I was having a hard time coming out. And that's how I realized that this was the story I really wanted to tell. Am I okay? is scheduled to arrive on Max on June 6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2024/05/22/dakota-johnson-am-i-ok/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos