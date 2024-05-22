Xi Jinping, ranked number one among the 10 most influential people in the world

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Times of India has published a list of the most influential people in the world in 2023. The majority of these people are leaders of countries. Among those on the list are Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Salman.

List of the most influential people in the world

Not only state leaders, but a number of entrepreneurs are also included in the list of the most influential people in the world. Who are they? Here is the full list:

1. Xi Jinping

The first most influential person in the world is Xi Jinping. He was born on June 15, 1953. Xi Jinping is a Chinese politician who has served as Chairman of the Central Military Commission and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China since 2012. He is currently the President of China and is considered the most powerful man . no one in the world.

2. Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin is a Russian politician. This man whose full name is Vladimir Vladimirovich was born on October 7, 1952.

Since May 7, 2000, Putin has been President of Russia and won the 2018 presidential election with 76% of the vote to become the next president. Today, he is considered one of the most influential people in the world.

3. Joe Biden

Joe Biden is an American politician who is currently the 46th president of the country.

This man named Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born on November 20, 1942. The sixth youngest senator in United States history was the most searched person on Google in 2021.

4. Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz is a German politician born on June 14, 1958. He is currently Chancellor of Germany since December 8, 2021. He officially succeeded Angel Merkel, who led Germany for 16 years.

5.Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos or Jeffrey Preston Bezos was born on January 12, 1964. He is an American commercial astronaut, media mogul, investor and entrepreneur. He is the founder of the company and executive chairman of Amazon Inc. This makes him one of the richest people in the world in 2023.

6. Warren Buffett

Warren Edward Buffet is an American businessman, philanthropist and investor. Currently, he is Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is known as one of the most successful investors in the world. This man was born on August 30, 1930

7. Bill Gates

The second most influential person in the world is Bill Gates. He is one of the founders and chairman of Microsoft. This man, born October 28, 1955 in Washington, is the son of upper-middle class parents. His mother is Mary Maxwell and his father is William H. Gates.

8. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

On August 31, 1985, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was born. He is the crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia. Apart from this, it also oversees the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council.

9.Narendra Modi

Narendra Damodardas Modi is an Indian politician born on 17 September 1950. He is also a Member of Parliament born in Varanasi.

From 2001 to 2014, Modi served as the chief minister of Gujarat. Since 2014, he has been the 14th Prime Minister of India.

10. Larry Page

The last most influential person in the world is Larry Page. The man born March 26, 1973 is the founder of Google with the American computer scientist and entrepreneur Sergey Brin. The two are often referred to as “the Google guys.”

RIZKI DEWI AYU

