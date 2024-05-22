Politics
Xi Jinping, ranked number one among the 10 most influential people in the world
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Times of India has published a list of the most influential people in the world in 2023. The majority of these people are leaders of countries. Among those on the list are Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Salman.
List of the most influential people in the world
Not only state leaders, but a number of entrepreneurs are also included in the list of the most influential people in the world. Who are they? Here is the full list:
1. Xi Jinping
The first most influential person in the world is Xi Jinping. He was born on June 15, 1953. Xi Jinping is a Chinese politician who has served as Chairman of the Central Military Commission and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China since 2012. He is currently the President of China and is considered the most powerful man . no one in the world.
2. Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin is a Russian politician. This man whose full name is Vladimir Vladimirovich was born on October 7, 1952.
Since May 7, 2000, Putin has been President of Russia and won the 2018 presidential election with 76% of the vote to become the next president. Today, he is considered one of the most influential people in the world.
3. Joe Biden
Joe Biden is an American politician who is currently the 46th president of the country.
This man named Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born on November 20, 1942. The sixth youngest senator in United States history was the most searched person on Google in 2021.
4. Olaf Scholz
Olaf Scholz is a German politician born on June 14, 1958. He is currently Chancellor of Germany since December 8, 2021. He officially succeeded Angel Merkel, who led Germany for 16 years.
5.Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos or Jeffrey Preston Bezos was born on January 12, 1964. He is an American commercial astronaut, media mogul, investor and entrepreneur. He is the founder of the company and executive chairman of Amazon Inc. This makes him one of the richest people in the world in 2023.
6. Warren Buffett
Warren Edward Buffet is an American businessman, philanthropist and investor. Currently, he is Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is known as one of the most successful investors in the world. This man was born on August 30, 1930
7. Bill Gates
The second most influential person in the world is Bill Gates. He is one of the founders and chairman of Microsoft. This man, born October 28, 1955 in Washington, is the son of upper-middle class parents. His mother is Mary Maxwell and his father is William H. Gates.
8. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
On August 31, 1985, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was born. He is the crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia. Apart from this, it also oversees the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council.
9.Narendra Modi
Narendra Damodardas Modi is an Indian politician born on 17 September 1950. He is also a Member of Parliament born in Varanasi.
From 2001 to 2014, Modi served as the chief minister of Gujarat. Since 2014, he has been the 14th Prime Minister of India.
10. Larry Page
The last most influential person in the world is Larry Page. The man born March 26, 1973 is the founder of Google with the American computer scientist and entrepreneur Sergey Brin. The two are often referred to as “the Google guys.”
RIZKI DEWI AYU
Editor's Pick: Jokowi says people have high expectations of government
Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1870894/10-most-influential-people-in-the-world-xi-jinping-ranked-number-one
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping, ranked number one among the 10 most influential people in the world
- Jokowi's message to BPKP: Don't add more red lights!
- UK charges pro-Palestinian protester behind divisive coconut placards | race issues news
- 6 Best Air Hockey Tables in 2024, Reviewed by Gear Editors
- Gymnast Olivia Dunne Shows Off Her Toned Stomach in Sheer Panel Dress | Parade
- Geoffrey Kitchen: British amateur actor dies on a Singapore Airlines flight
- PM Modi campaigns in Delhi today: here are the roads to avoid | Delhi News
- #SinghamAgain shoots at iconic Lal Chowk as Bollywood returns to Valley – Statetimes
- Men's tennis knocks off defending champions and advances to NCAA semifinals
- Garmin's cutting-edge Lily 2 tracker is on sale for $50 off
- Kenyan President Ruto visits US as Haiti police deployment takes shape | Political news
- HC grants bail to Rahul Vyas arrested for raping Bollywood actress | Bombay News