Netanyahu's genocidal policy must end: Erdoan





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has once again called on the international community to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “the reckless Israeli government” from continuing their genocidal policies at the expense of the security of their own citizens. The responsibilities of the international community are obvious to put an end to Israeli atrocities and ensure the security of our Palestinian brothers. However, despite this, no measures were taken to prevent the massacre,” Erdoan said during a joint press conference with visiting Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the presidential complex in Ankara. Netanyahu and his reckless government continue their policy of genocide at the cost of endangering the security of their own citizens. We must now put an end to it,” he continued. Erdoan said he and Ciolacu discussed regional and global developments, with the Gaza conflict in focus. “I am convinced that our ally, Romania, will adequately contribute to international efforts regarding this issue,” Erdoan said. The president said the war between Russia and Ukraine was also discussed and that Ankara had consistently made substantial contributions “to ending hostilities, ensuring global food security and maintaining of the safety of navigation in the Black Sea” since the start of the conflict. At the end of the meeting, in which delegations from both countries participated, six agreements were signed in the presence of Erdoan and Ciolacu. Wishing that the decisions taken and agreements signed at the Council meeting would be beneficial for both countries, Erdoan said the next meeting would be held in Bucharest. “We will continue to work with Romania, our NATO ally, strategic partner and Black Sea neighbor, to advance our relations in the interests of our countries,” he said. Aim for a bilateral trade volume of $15 billion Stating that the volume of bilateral trade between Trkiye and Romania has exceeded $10 billion for two consecutive years, Erdoan said the goal is to reach “15 billion dollars.” Erdoan also said Ankara had implemented a passport-free policy for Romanian travelers. “We have put in place regulations that will allow Romanian citizens to travel to our country with their identity card,” he said. Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz announced last month that Trkiye's direct investments in Romania had reached $7.5 billion. He added that Romania ranks first in Europe in the subcontracting sector and among the top ten EU member states in terms of investments by Turkish companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/netanyahus-genocidal-policies-must-be-stopped-erdogan-193806 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos