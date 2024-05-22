Putin in Beijing: what a Russian-Chinese military alliance could mean for India





Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing was a strategic exercise aimed at securing lasting support from China amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. China's support is essential to Putin's goals of keeping the Russian economy afloat, saving Russia from political isolation and projecting a common front against the West. Putin returned home reassured that his close friend, Xi Jinping, would remain loyal and offer unwavering support to Moscow.

At the macro level, the Moscow-Beijing Partnership has become a decisive factor in international politics, the implications of which are neither fully understood nor appreciated. It is moving toward a formidable alignment to protect itself from the looming Western threat, to challenge the overwhelming dominance of the United States, and to expand its influence throughout the world. The relationship extends from extensive trade to strong defense ties and close collaboration within multilateral institutions. In the hierarchical structure of the international order, this partnership has become the second most powerful entity, just below the Western alliances. Its influence is growing rapidly in the Global South, as countries seek an alternative to traditional Western domination. The Joe Biden administration's short-sighted strategy of simultaneously provoking Russia and China directly contributed to an alignment of the aggrieved.

Presidents Putin and Xi place a high priority on this partnership. The lack of change in leadership on either side has ensured a coherent and stable relationship, a privilege usually reserved for authoritarian regimes. Xi and Putin have met more than 40 times over the past two decades and have often chosen each other's countries as their first overseas destination after their re-election. Xi Jinping's first overseas visit after assuming China's top office was in Moscow in 2012. Again, after his re-election in March 2023, he visited Russia on his first trip abroad. Similarly, Putin visited Beijing in May 2024 in his first foreign trip after taking office for his fifth term. These gestures may seem symbolic but they are not devoid of substance. China has become a lifeline for Russia following Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. The Russian economy would have collapsed if China had given up and joined in the sanctions. Russia's main trading partner for 13 years has been China. It accounted for about 30 percent of its total global trade in 2023, a sharp increase from just 11 percent in 2013. In unprecedented growth, their trade reached $240 billion in 2023, surpassing the target of $200 billion set for 2024. By some estimates, Beijing supplies 70 percent of Russia's semiconductors and other critical technologies. Therefore, Russia's economic dependence on China can hardly be overestimated. A growing asymmetry in their economies has led some Western analysts to argue that the power equation has reversed and Russia has become a minor partner. They claim that Russia's economy is one-tenth the size of China's. It stood at $1.8 trillion in 2021-2022, while China's economy was worth around $18 trillion. However, calling Russia a junior partner would be a premature assessment. Moscow is aware of its past as a great power and its elites hate the idea of ​​subordination. Western policy aimed at subordinating Russia in the 1990s failed miserably. The war in Ukraine would not have happened if Russia had agreed to become a minor partner of the West. Russia will therefore not easily submit to a secondary status compared to an Asian power. In this context, we recall what Fyodor Dostoyevsky wrote in 1876: in Europe we were parasites and slaves, while in Asia we will be the masters. In Europe we were Tatars, while in Asia we are also Europeans. Russia invariably turns to the East when the West despises it. The days when Russia ruled Asia are over, but Putin can certainly expect equality and solidarity from many Asian states. In addition to their commercial ties, Russia and China maintain strong military cooperation. It began with confidence-building measures in the 1990s, the most significant achievement of which was the resolution of the 4,300 km border dispute. There is supreme cooperation in the field of aircraft engines and anti-aircraft missiles. Over time, they signed several joint projects involving space, shipbuilding, rocket engines, military helicopters, aircraft production and the S-400 missile defense system. Russian arms exports to China declined significantly after 2007, but the latter still relies on China for critical weapons such as the S-400 and fifth-generation aircraft. Furthermore, joint military exercises have become a regular part of their defense cooperation. The 2015 joint maritime exercise in the Mediterranean raised concerns at NATO headquarters. They participated in Zapad exercises in 2021, conducted a joint bomber patrol and used their respective airfields in 2022, conducted Vostok exercises with all three military branches in 2022, and executed joint air and maritime exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan in 2023. a certain degree of interoperability and the possibility of integrated command if necessary. However, they have not yet become a formal military alliance. In fact, China does not even supply weapons to Russia during its war in Ukraine. Moscow and Beijing are taking preventive measures to safeguard their interests without becoming alliance partners. A formal alliance is cumbersome and states refrain from being part of it. This involves what is known as the fear of being trapped in the conflict of others and the fear of abandonment in times of need. Beijing would not want to get caught in the conflict between Russia and the West, and similarly, Moscow is wary of the conflict between China and Taiwan. Russia is also aware that a formal alliance with China could alienate its Asian partners, such as India, Vietnam and Indonesia. They will therefore continue to work closely together without signing a formal alliance treaty. Additionally, many informal agreements worked better than formal agreements. Some Western analysts say the Moscow-Beijing alignment is far more effective than the much-vaunted Quad coalition in the Indo-Pacific. New Delhi is wary of growing ties between Beijing and Moscow. However, his strategy of cultivating strong ties with Washington while maintaining a balanced relationship with Moscow has proven exceptionally effective in handling China. New Delhi’s close ties with Russia position it favorably in continental geopolitics. However, the balancing act will become increasingly difficult as tensions between Russia and the West escalate. The writer teaches at the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

