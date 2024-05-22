“PM Modi’s photo removed from (Covid) vaccine certificate as he received Rs 52 cr donation from vaccine company,” accuses Priyanka Gandhi





Hello readers! Prime Minister Modi, during an election rally in UP's Basti, called the SP and Congress “sympathizers of Pakistan” while alleging that they were “intimidating India”. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday slammed the BJP, saying the saffron party is using the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case “to deviate from important issues”. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned Opposition leaders' statements on Maliwal's “aggression” and said “those who say this is not an important issue should be ashamed of themselves.” 'themselves “. The BJP expelled Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting the Lok Sabha elections against the official NDA candidate, as an independent candidate. AAP leader Atishi said the BJP had hatched a conspiracy with the Haryana government and stopped the flow of water in the national capital to disrupt the people of Delhi during the elections. Atishi said the people of Delhi had decided to give all 7 seats to AAP. Much is waiting for June 4, the date of the counting of the current general elections. Follow all election updates with DH. Last update : May 22, 2024, 09:24 EAST Last update : May 22, 2024, 09:24 EAST Strong points 09:00May 22, 2024 Priyanka Gandhi points out that PM Modi's photo was removed from Covid vaccine certificates, accuses 'many healthy people died after taking Covid vaccines' 08:30May 22, 2024 After the elections, Rahul Gandhi will have to do the “Congress Dhundho Yatra”, and Mallikarjun Kharge will work as the coordinator of this yatra: Tejasvi Surya in Jharkhand 08:05May 22, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi made India's Jawans workers: Rahul Gandhi 08:00May 22, 2024 PM Modi calls Congress, SP 'Pakistan sympathizers', alleges 'adversary is intimidating India' 07:17May 22, 2024 Mamata Banerjee compromises national security in the name of vote bank: Union Home Minister Amit Shah 03:00May 22, 2024 YSRCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy was caught on camera damaging an EVM in Macherla assembly constituency during the May 13 elections. “We are currently in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. The environment is one-sided in favor of the Congress…Vikramaditya will win by a huge margin,” said Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. #WATCH | Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: During the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, “We are currently in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. The environment is one-sided in favor of the Congress…Vikramaditya will win by a huge margin. “. pic.twitter.com/FrUbcCBTE3 -ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024 Devendra Fadnavis criticizes Rahul Gandhi for the latter's statement on the Pune car accident that left two dead A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned why preferential treatment was given to the 17-year-old son of businessman Vishal Agarwal who crushed and killed two people under the wheels of a car luxury, the BJP hit back with the deputy leader. Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Wayanad MP may not have been aware of the action taken by the government and the police. Priyanka Gandhi points out that PM Modi's photo was removed from Covid vaccine certificates, accuses 'many healthy people died after taking Covid vaccines' Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Godda, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi claimed that “several healthy people died after they were asked to get Covid vaccine”. VIDEO | “Did you all get the (Covid) vaccine? I got it too, but I didn't want to get it. It has now been revealed that there is something in this vaccine that causes a reaction. Several young people in good health have died. Complaints have been filed in foreign countries against the . pic.twitter.com/9ewW8ILjui – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2024 Priyanka accused: “Did you all get the (Covid) vaccine? I got it too, but I didn't want to get it. It has now been revealed that there is something in this vaccine that causes a reaction. Several young, healthy people have died Lawsuits have been filed in foreign countries against the vaccine (manufacturing) company Do you remember that PM Modi's photo was on the vaccine certificate, it has now. was removed because Modiji received a donation of Rs 52 crore from the vaccine company. South mein BJP Saaf, Uttar, Pashchim and Uttar Bharat mein BJP half: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Congress General Secretary (Communication) said, “Polling on 428 seats has been completed, 115 seats remain. But it was clear in the first two phases: “South mein BJP Saaf, Uttar, Pashchim aur Uttar Bharat mein BJP half”. “…The INDIA Alliance will get a clear majority on June 4…It is clear from the Prime Minister's speeches and body language that he is nervous…” #WATCH | Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Polling on 428 seats is over, 115 seats remain. But it was clear in the first two phases: “South mein BJP Saaf, Uttar, Pashchim aur Uttar Bharat mein BJP half”… The INDIA Alliance will obtain a clear majority on pic.twitter.com/CPNtOiiogI -ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024 “Also today the 'Modani' scam was exposed. We will form a JPC within a month… INDIA Alliance Prime Minister will be appointed within a day or two (after the results).After this we form a JPC The Prime Minister himself said that Ambani and Adani are sending money at a brisk pace, where is the black money coming from even after demonetization in 2016?. .. One industrialist who has benefited from this over the last 10 years is Gautam Adani…” The Congress had implemented MGNREGA in villages. Similarly, we will take MGNREGA to cities as well. In cities, you will be entitled to 100 days of work: Priyanka Gandhi (PTI) “You may remember that Prime Minister Modi gave a speech against MGNREGA in Parliament, he wanted to close MGNREGA. Then they came to know that people would not like that. Later, throughout his tenure, it has slowly weakened MGNREGA,” Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand. VIDEO | “The Congress has implemented MGNREGA in villages. Similarly, we will bring MGNREGA to cities as well. In cities, you will be entitled to get 100 days of employment. You may recall that the Prime Minister Modi gave a speech against MGNREGA in Parliament, he wanted to stop MGNREGA. pic.twitter.com/qbxrl06wZ1 – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2024 Load more Published May 22, 2024, 2:50 a.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/lok-sabha-elections-2024-live-updates-breaking-news-india-politics-poll-rallies-pm-modi-rahul-gandhi-general-election-election-commission-amit-shah-bjp-3033260 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos