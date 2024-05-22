The Chinese Communist Party would never have trusted Lai Ching-te. Taiwan's new president has long viewed his country as an independent country, a position irreconcilable with Beijing's insistence that the island is part of China and must come under its control as soon as possible.

Sure enough, after Lai delivered his inaugural speech on Monday, Beijing lashed out at what it called a dangerous provocative signal. State media thundered that Lai had revealed his true nature and dismissed his calls for dialogue as misleading political lies.

It is easy to dismiss Chinese vitriol as the predictable bluster of a belligerent autocracy. But policymakers and academics familiar with the murky world of cross-Strait relations say Beijing, this time, may be right.

For China is right that Lai is straying from the path of his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen, a leader with whom China refused to engage but who managed to maintain an uneasy peace. And some question the wisdom of taking such a gamble at a time of high tension.

Lai's position is a step back toward more confrontation, undoing much of Tsai's line, says Chao Chun-shan, a Taiwanese scholar who advised Tsai and her three predecessors on Chinese policy. He says this puts Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a difficult situation. Xi does not want confrontation now, before the outcome of the US election is clear.

Lai ran for president pledging to follow Tsai's policies toward China and preserve the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

He followed that pledge to the letter, vowing not to give in or provoke and to maintain the status quo phrases invented by Tsai. He also called for the resumption of tourism and student exchanges with China to promote mutual understanding.

But critics say Lai strayed from his promises this week in an inaugural speech that used noticeably different language, while explaining some of the facts that most shock Beijing.

So even if Tsai was referring to authorities in Beijing or across the strait, phrases that do not emphasize the existence of two different countries, Lai always talked about China.

He also addressed the controversial issue of sovereignty head-on. Tsai had previously said that the two sides of the strait are not subordinate to each other, but she rarely associated this description of reality with the names of the two countries.

Lai, on the other hand, linked this statement to the Republic of China, the state that communists overthrew on the mainland in 1949 but which continues to exist in Taiwan. He cited language from the Republic of China constitution that sovereignty rests with the people, who are nationals of the Republic of China. This tells us clearly: the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other, he concluded.

While this textual analysis may raise eyebrows, experts on Chinese politics say Lai risks removing the ambiguity that has provided political space for Beijing's territorial claim to sit alongside China's independence. de facto Taiwan without triggering conflict.

It ups the ante by emphasizing a difference in sovereignty between the two countries, says Tso Chen-dong, a professor at National Taiwan University who has advised the Kuomintang (KMT), the opposition party that embraces the idea. that Taiwan is part of a great Chinese nation. The KMT maintains that the territory of the Republic of China, under its constitution, still includes all of China; what separates it from Beijing is not a battle of sovereignty, but a question of jurisdiction.

Lai's Progressive Democratic Party takes a very different position. The DPP grew out of a movement for democracy and an independent Taiwan during the 46-year KMT dictatorship, which followed the surrender of the island's former colonial ruler, Japan, in 1945.

Senior officials in Lai's government say that for him to adopt the Republic of China instead of promoting a republic of Taiwan, a move that Beijing says would incite it to attack, is already a big concession.

Recommended

Yes, Lai is getting rid of some of the vagueness of past cross-Strait politics, one official said, while admitting that Lai's new clarity is likely to complicate relations with China.

DPP politicians say Taiwan has little choice. China continues to remove any space for ambiguity, says Chiu Tai-san, chairman of China's cabinet-level policy body under Tsai. So the more ambiguous we are about our sovereignty, the more ground we will lose.

It took Lai less than a day as president to begin polishing the cross-Strait Taiwanese language. Beijing will be closely watching how far it can go over the next four years.