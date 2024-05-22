Connect with us

Politics

China is right about Taiwan's new leader

China is right about Taiwan's new leader

 


Unlock Editors Digest for free

The Chinese Communist Party would never have trusted Lai Ching-te. Taiwan's new president has long viewed his country as an independent country, a position irreconcilable with Beijing's insistence that the island is part of China and must come under its control as soon as possible.

Sure enough, after Lai delivered his inaugural speech on Monday, Beijing lashed out at what it called a dangerous provocative signal. State media thundered that Lai had revealed his true nature and dismissed his calls for dialogue as misleading political lies.

It is easy to dismiss Chinese vitriol as the predictable bluster of a belligerent autocracy. But policymakers and academics familiar with the murky world of cross-Strait relations say Beijing, this time, may be right.

For China is right that Lai is straying from the path of his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen, a leader with whom China refused to engage but who managed to maintain an uneasy peace. And some question the wisdom of taking such a gamble at a time of high tension.

Lai's position is a step back toward more confrontation, undoing much of Tsai's line, says Chao Chun-shan, a Taiwanese scholar who advised Tsai and her three predecessors on Chinese policy. He says this puts Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a difficult situation. Xi does not want confrontation now, before the outcome of the US election is clear.

Lai ran for president pledging to follow Tsai's policies toward China and preserve the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

He followed that pledge to the letter, vowing not to give in or provoke and to maintain the status quo phrases invented by Tsai. He also called for the resumption of tourism and student exchanges with China to promote mutual understanding.

But critics say Lai strayed from his promises this week in an inaugural speech that used noticeably different language, while explaining some of the facts that most shock Beijing.

So even if Tsai was referring to authorities in Beijing or across the strait, phrases that do not emphasize the existence of two different countries, Lai always talked about China.

He also addressed the controversial issue of sovereignty head-on. Tsai had previously said that the two sides of the strait are not subordinate to each other, but she rarely associated this description of reality with the names of the two countries.

Lai, on the other hand, linked this statement to the Republic of China, the state that communists overthrew on the mainland in 1949 but which continues to exist in Taiwan. He cited language from the Republic of China constitution that sovereignty rests with the people, who are nationals of the Republic of China. This tells us clearly: the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other, he concluded.

While this textual analysis may raise eyebrows, experts on Chinese politics say Lai risks removing the ambiguity that has provided political space for Beijing's territorial claim to sit alongside China's independence. de facto Taiwan without triggering conflict.

It ups the ante by emphasizing a difference in sovereignty between the two countries, says Tso Chen-dong, a professor at National Taiwan University who has advised the Kuomintang (KMT), the opposition party that embraces the idea. that Taiwan is part of a great Chinese nation. The KMT maintains that the territory of the Republic of China, under its constitution, still includes all of China; what separates it from Beijing is not a battle of sovereignty, but a question of jurisdiction.

Lai's Progressive Democratic Party takes a very different position. The DPP grew out of a movement for democracy and an independent Taiwan during the 46-year KMT dictatorship, which followed the surrender of the island's former colonial ruler, Japan, in 1945.

Senior officials in Lai's government say that for him to adopt the Republic of China instead of promoting a republic of Taiwan, a move that Beijing says would incite it to attack, is already a big concession.

Yes, Lai is getting rid of some of the vagueness of past cross-Strait politics, one official said, while admitting that Lai's new clarity is likely to complicate relations with China.

DPP politicians say Taiwan has little choice. China continues to remove any space for ambiguity, says Chiu Tai-san, chairman of China's cabinet-level policy body under Tsai. So the more ambiguous we are about our sovereignty, the more ground we will lose.

It took Lai less than a day as president to begin polishing the cross-Strait Taiwanese language. Beijing will be closely watching how far it can go over the next four years.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0e0ed54f-bc40-45b1-ac36-1d8d51035d7d

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: