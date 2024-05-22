BPKP does not give many red lights that scare project managers





Wednesday May 22, 2024

Jakarta –President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opened the 2024 National Government Internal Control Coordination Meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. According to him, the Financial Supervision and Development Agency (BPKP) is like a train with straight tracks. Read also: Jokowi opens national coordination meeting on government internal control, addresses BPKP Tukin If we compare it to a train, a wagon, BPKP helps to build the track, straight. “Ensuring that the train arrives at its destination quickly and precisely, exactly as it should,” Jokowi said.  President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Jakarta Read also: Iranian president dies days before anniversary of Indonesia visit Therefore, Jokowi reminded the BPKP not to increase the number of red lights in order to slow down the development carried out by the government and the impact to be felt on the community. It's not allowed to just increase the red lights, it's not allowed, it's not allowed. Or add a prohibition sign, basically that's not it, that's not it. Because if that happens, it will slow things down. “We actually want the train to reach its destination quickly,” he said. Read also: 3 types of Indonesia scholarships in 2024 from the government, what are they? Then, Jokowi also reminded us not to let the existence of the BPKP scare project leaders and prevent them from carrying out development. Usually, he said, many people compete to become project managers, but if the BPKP has many ban signs, they are afraid of it later. He was so scared that the train stopped there. Getting noticed by the “nothing else” project manager, isn’t that funny? Usually the leader of the contested project. “This is the goal for the train to reach its destination quickly and accurately,” he explained. Therefore, Jokowi said the performance goal of the BPKP and internal supervisors is not to find errors, but rather to prevent irregularities. This means, he explained, giving correct instructions if irregularities are found. The right direction must be given, the right guidance that does not tend to set a trap, “it is a mistake to simply ignore it”. This should have been corrected at the start, I was told at the start that it was wrong. Don't return it. The focus is not on the number of people who commit irregularities, but on the number of people who can benefit from government programs. This is where they should go, he concluded. Next page Therefore, Jokowi said the performance goal of the BPKP and internal supervisors is not to find errors, but rather to prevent irregularities. This means, he explained, giving correct instructions if irregularities are found.

