Jokowi reminds BPKP audit not to look for mistakes





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA –– President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) request that the Finance and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) play a role in building the “rails” to ensure the realization of Indonesia's vision and mission. Indonesia's number one believes that if the country can be considered a train carriage, then it needs railway builders who can ensure that the train arrives quickly and firmly at its destination. He made this known during his speech on the agenda of the inauguration of the 2024 National Government Internal Control Coordination Meeting at the State Palace, Wednesday (22/5/2024). “So that [peran BPKP] you can't just add more red lights. It's not allowed, it's not allowed. Not that. Or add a prohibition sign. Whatever it is, it's not, it's not. Not that. Because if that happens, it will eventually slow down. “Even though we want the train to reach its destination quickly,” he said at the forum. The Head of State also declared that if the BPKP, in its action, only increases the number of “red lights”, it is feared that this will have an impact on a certain number of development programs. He also stressed that in addition to increasing bans, the BPKP should also not be afraid to impose solutions in case of findings that could hinder the country's development. “Or sometimes I'm so afraid that the train will stop right there. Also, if you are named by the project manager, “No, no, nothing else”, it's funny, usually you become the project manager you fight for. “So that’s the goal for the train to reach its destination quickly and accurately,” he said. However, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia reiterated that the performance goal of the BPKP and internal supervisors is not to find mistakes. But it is precisely a matter of avoiding gaps. Therefore, Jokowi hopes that in the future the BPKP will be more active in providing correct guidance to each agency and providing appropriate advice. “I’m not setting a trap. This should have been corrected from the start, by saying “this is wrong” up front. Don't be backwards, the focus is not on how many people are caught committing irregularities, but on how many people can benefit from government programs. “You should go,” Jokowi concluded. Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA channel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20240522/9/1767638/jokowi-ingatkan-audit-bpkp-jangan-mencari-kesalahan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos