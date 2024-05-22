Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Mamaearth founder Varun Alagh's success, highlights India's startup ecosystem





Varun Alagh, who launched Mamaearth in 2016, reflected on his startup journey. Keep up the good work and continue to inspire others with your success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, praising Varun Alagh, founder of skincare brand Mamaearth. The Prime Minister's words of appreciation for Mr Alagh came after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri released a video in which the Mamaearth founder reflected on his startup journey and the role of government in its success. Mr Alagh revealed he came from a middle class background and started the business 8 years ago from scratch, adding: “Today we employ over 10,000 people. This could not have been possible without the ecosystem provided by the Modi government. He also spoke about the importance of creating good jobs. “Over the next five years, the focus must be on creating good jobs, quality production and research,” he said. Varun Alagh, founder of Mamaearth We are from a middle class background and started our business in 2016 from scratch and today we employ over 10,000 people. This could not have been possible without the ecosystem provided by the Modi government. Over the next five years, we will need to focus on pic.twitter.com/wPafs1OXr1 Hardeep Singh Puri ( ) (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2024 Responding to Mr. Alagh, Prime Minister Modi encouraged him to continue his good work and continue to inspire others. He added that the BJP government is actively encouraging startups and wealth creation, saying he was proud of the youth energy in all parts of our country, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Keep up the great work and continue to inspire others with your success, Varun! Our government actively encourages startups and wealth creation. We are proud of the youth energy in all parts of our country, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. https://t.co/C8a6679AMf Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2024 Mr. Alagh's video is from the 'Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan' event organized by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at his residence on May 20. The gathering brought together eminent IT professionals, innovators, startup leaders and intellectuals to discuss India's digital transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. During the same event, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also shared his journey, recalling his father's initial skepticism about his idea for a food delivery startup. Mr. Goyal recalls his father telling him, “tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai (Do you know who your father is), clarifying that his father thought Mr. Goyal would never be able to succeed in a start-up up because of their “humble past”. “. In response, Prime Minister Modi responded on X, saying that surname does not matter in today's India, adding: What matters is hard work. Your journey is truly inspiring! We are committed to providing a conducive environment for startups to flourish, he added. In today's India, family name does not matter. What matters is hard work. Your journey is truly inspiring, @deepigoyal! This motivates countless young people to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing an enabling environment for startups to flourish. https://t.co/E9ccqYyVzv Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2024 The event was attended by other personalities from various sectors, including Urban Company founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Peak XV Partners managing director Rajan Anandan, Map My India CEO Rohan Verma, chairman of Indian Cellular Association Pankaj Mohindroo and Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji, a prominent YouTuber.

