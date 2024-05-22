



Detail Release: May 22, 2024 Accessed: 13 REGENCY AGUS ISTIQLAL PARTICIPATES IN THE INTERNAL SUPERVISION OF THE RAKORNAS GOVERNMENT 2024 WEST COAST-Head of the Department of Communication, Informatics, Statistics and Coding (Diskominfotiksan), Suryadi, S.IP., MM, informed that the Regent of the West Coast (Pesibar), Dr. Drs. Agus Istiqlal, SH, MH, attended the inauguration of the 2024 National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) for Internal Government Oversight, via zoom meeting in the Media Center Hall, Floor 1 of Building A of the Complex of Pesibar Regency Government Offices, Wednesday (22/5/2024). Accompanying the Regent, Head of the Community Development and Empowerment Department (DPMP), Henry Dunan, SE, SH, MH, CGCAE., and representatives of the Research and Development Planning Agency (Bappelitbangda ) and regional financial and asset management. Agency (BPKAD). The National Coordination Meeting on Internal Government Supervision, organized by the Finance and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP), was opened directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo. “Last year, if I remember correctly, in June, I signed a presidential decree (Keppres) regarding the performance allowance (Tukin) of the BPKP at 100 percent,” President Joko Widodo said as he began his speech. President Joko Widodo said that this is a form of appreciation for the BPKP which is expected to stimulate and trigger the performance of the BPKP, which plays an important role in monitoring the continuity of development so that the people can get the maximum benefit from it. “If we think of it as a train, a wagon, the BPKP helps to build the track, straight and ensure that the train arrives at its destination quickly and precisely, just right, so it cannot just add additional red lights “It's not allowed, it's not allowed, it's not allowed” It's not allowed, it's not that, or add prohibition signs, basically no. , basically no, not that If this happens, it will actually slow things down even if we wanted the train to reach its destination quickly,” President Joko Widodo stressed. “Or if you're so scared, the train stops right there. You get made project manager, Ndak, Ndak, Ndak, something else. It's funny. Usually the fight is to be project manager. It's So the goal is for the train to arrive at its destination quickly and accurately,” continued President Joko Widodo. According to President Joko Widodo, the performance goal of the BPKP and internal supervisors is not to find errors, but to prevent irregularities. For this reason, the BPKP must provide correct direction and guidance, not set traps. “Wow, that's wrong. Let's leave this alone. This should have been corrected from the start, said from the start, not reversed. The focus is not on how many people are caught committing irregularities , but rather on the number of people who can benefit from government programs,” President Joko Widodo said. . Furthermore, President Joko Widodo said that in the future, the challenges ahead will be even more difficult. Government programs and spending will increase, and the demands of the population will be greater. Moreover, competition between countries will become increasingly fierce. “I have often said that fast countries will beat slow countries, not big countries beating small countries, or developed countries beating developing countries, no. So speed is very necessary, precision is very necessary Therefore, the BPKP must innovate, especially in the use of technology,” said President Joko Widodo. President Joko Widodo recalled that the existence of the Government Internal Monitoring Apparatus (APIP) is intended to provide solutions and ensure prevention. “Prioritize achieving results. Prioritize the maximum benefits received by the community to ensure that development becomes more and more qualitative,” concluded President Joko Widodo.

