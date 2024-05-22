Tripoli protests against prospecting in southern Crete





The interim government in Tripoli says Greece is conducting illegal surveys south of Crete in areas it says are under Libyan jurisdiction. The issue was raised last week in a letter sent to the Greek ambassador, Nikos Garilidis. It is telling that the letter was delivered shortly before the meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, raising suspicion of Turkish involvement in this affair. Turkey exercises considerable influence over the government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, as demonstrated by the Turkish-Libyan maritime memorandum and related agreements for joint Turkish-Libyan research within the so-called Libyan continental shelf. All these agreements were concluded by the government of Dbeiba and his predecessor, Fisent al-Sarraj, in exchange for Ankara's support in the Libyan civil war. Greek sources told Kathimerini that the Greek embassy had received a note verbale regarding the surveys carried out in southern Crete, to which the Greek Foreign Ministry will respond in the coming days. Greece, they added, always respects international law in all its actions. Athens is expected to respond primarily to record its reaction (probably through a note verbale) and not, of course, to consider that the Libyan allegations have any factual basis. The Libyan approach concerned the seismic studies carried out a few weeks ago by the Norwegian ship Ramform Hyperion, which no longer even sails in the Mediterranean but in the North Sea off the coast of Norway. The Dbeibah government essentially contests the delimitation used by Greece for the concession of the maritime zones to the west and southwest of Crete (under the law of Yannis Maniatis 4001/2011), according to which, in In the absence of an agreement between Athens and Tripoli, the median line is taken as the limit. Tripoli disputes the starting measurement line for calculating the median line. Tripoli also closed the Gulf of Sidra, a measure whose validity has been questioned internationally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/politics/foreign-policy/1239318/tripoli-protests-prospecting-south-of-crete/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos