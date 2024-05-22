Connect with us

May 22 Key Events: PM Modi in Delhi, heatwave alert, SpiceJet dues payment deadline, and more

 


Main events of May 22: India is expected to witness various political, legal, technological and sporting events today, Wednesday, May 22. Prime Minister Modi will hold an election rally at Lok Sabha in Delhi, while the weather office has issued a heatwave alert till May 22. Take a look at the main events of the day below,

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in west Delhi's Dwarka constituency on Wednesday in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections.

– The Delhi High Court ordered SpiceJet to pay $1.58 million to its engine lessors Team France and Sunbird France by May 22, saying the plane with the leased engines would be grounded if the Contributions were not paid.

– The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for parts of northern India and forecast heavy rainfall in southern India until Wednesday, May 22.

– Mumbai Police's custody of accused held in a shooting incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence will end today, May 22.

– Around thousands of farmers will gather at Datesinghwala-Khanauri, Dabwali in Haryana as the farmers' movement completed its 100 days today.

– After a gap of seven years, Odisha will conduct elephant census in 43 forest divisions from May 22 to 24.

– The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) of Delhi has postponed counseling registration for 2024, which now begins after May 22 in the national capital.

– The National Green Tribunal will hear the Wanowrie eco-park case on May 22 in Maharashtra.

– A 40-year-old Sandhiya Pul railway bridge in Rajkot will remain closed for vehicular traffic from May 22 in Gujarat as the demolition process will begin today to build a new ROB in its place.

– The Kollam Additional Sessions Court will hear the acquittal plea filed by Sandeep, the accused in the murder of Dr Vandana Das, on May 22.

– The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will today hear a petition by the Enforcement Directorate seeking cancellation of bail of Congress Lok Sabha poll candidate Lal Singh and his wife .

– The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch its latest mission known as the Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE) today. It will study the amount of heat radiated from Earth's polar regions to space and how this affects our climate.

– Mercedes-Benz India will launch two new premium cars on May 22.

– Realme GT 6T, Realme Buds Air 6 India will be launched today in India.

– The IPL Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

More less

Published: May 22, 2024, 06:29 IST

