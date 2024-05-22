Here's who's leading Trump against. Biden Election Polls





Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are neck and neck heading into the November election, polls show, as Biden's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas has fractured the Democratic Party and voters' lingering concerns about the economy are transforming them. away from the president.

Trump and Biden remain virtually tied, as Trump's lead in early polls slips

A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll in May showed Trump with a five-point lead in a head-to-head matchup, but six points when voters were given the option of not knowing/unsure, indicating that Biden has a slight advantage over undecided voters.

Other May polls show Trump and Biden virtually tied, including an Economist/YouGov poll that found Trump beating Biden by a single point in a five-way race, a Fox News poll that showed Trump led by one point in a head-to-head match. and a Reuters/Ipsos poll that found Trump and Biden tied, while the weekly Morning Consults poll conducted May 17-19 shows Trump leading Biden by one point, consistent with the previous week.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll shows the war between Israel and Hamas is dividing Biden's base, with 44% of registered Democratic voters saying they disapprove of his handling of the conflict. Of those voters, 77% said they would vote for Biden, compared to 93% who said. they approve of his response to the war.

A New York Times/Siena/Philadelphia Inquirer poll conducted in April and released May 13 also found that Biden was tied with Trump among Hispanic voters in all six battleground states (Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Nevada) and followed it by four. points among 18- to 29-year-olds, two groups who voted for Biden by more than 60% in 2020, according to the Times.

Trump would beat Biden in five of six of those states (Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada), except Wisconsin, according to a New York Times/Siena/Philadelphia Inquirer poll, while a May CBS poll found revealed that Biden was trailing Trump. by five points in Arizona and nine points in Florida.

Poll finds economy, immigration, abortion and inflation top issues for voters, in that order, while a majority trust Trump over Biden to handle the economy , crime and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but trusts Biden more than Trump on abortion. .

In such a close race, the candidacy of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has the potential to influence the election, although it is not clear in whose favor. The May Fox poll shows Trump widening his lead from one to three points with Kennedy and third-party candidates Jill Stein and Cornel West on the ballot. This week, a Times/Siena/Inquirer investigation found that Kennedy is attracting votes from Biden's core supporters. Kennedy has the support of just 10% of voters in six battleground states in a six-way contest, but support is as high as 18% for voters aged 18 to 29 and 14% for Hispanic voters. And Harvard's recent CAPS/Harris poll shows Trump's five-point lead remaining unchanged with Kennedy on the ballot. Meanwhile, an April NBC poll found Biden trailing Trump by two points in a head-to-head race, but beating him by two with Kennedy and other third-party candidates on the ballot. Since Kennedy is running as an independent without the support of an approved political party, he is required to petition in each state to gain access to the ballot. His campaign said he was qualified to appear on the ballot in Texas, Utah, Michigan, California, Delaware and Oklahoma, and that he had enough signatures to appear on the ballot in New Hampshire, Nevada, Hawaii, North Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska and Iowa. and Ohio.

Polls have consistently suggested that Biden and the Democratic Party as a whole are losing support among some key demographic groups, including Black, Latino and younger voters. A Harvard Youth poll released in April found that Biden leads Trump by eight percentage points among people aged 18 to 29, up from a 23-point margin at this point before the 2020 election. An Axios/Ipsos poll from April shows Biden had just a nine-point advantage with Latino voters, down from 29 points after his first year in office. And a recent Wall Street Journal survey found that more black voters said they were leaning toward Trump than in 2020, including 30% of black men (12% of black men voted for Trump in 2020, according to AP VoteCast) and 11%. black women (6% of black women voted for Trump in 2020).

Biden and Trump are set for a historic rematch after clinching their respective parties' nominations in March, ending the primary season much earlier in the year than in previous elections. Polls show historically low enthusiasm, with both candidates having relatively low favorability ratings, below 45%. The NBC poll found that 64% of voters said they were very interested in this year's election, a 20-year low. Trump has focused his campaign on his legal problems, accusing prosecutors and judges in the cases of working at Biden's behest to hurt his chances of winning the election, although there is no evidence to suggest that notion be true. Biden, meanwhile, cast Trump as a threat to democracy, citing his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and hammered Trump over the nomination of Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn of Roe v. Wade. Immigration also took center stage in the election as border crossings hit a record high under Biden and Congress failed to reach an agreement on new border controls. Biden has made gains in the polls since both candidates clinched their party's nomination and the president ramped up his campaign activity. Trump's lead over Biden in the polls has shrunk by more than three percentage points, to 1.1, since late January, according to the RealClearPolitics poll, while the Economist poll shows Trump and Biden tied, a trend which began in early April after Trump had been leading Biden since September.

