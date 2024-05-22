“We cannot leave the Church in China under the control of a party that destroys everything”

We continue to care for our elderly and pray together daily with the greatest discretion… More than ever, we must be extremely careful because the authorities are watching us closely. These few words sent via encrypted messaging to a Western journalist she has known for a long time could cost Sister Claire dearly, a pseudonym she chose to avoid being detected by very sophisticated Chinese cyber surveillance services. The eyes and ears of the Chinese Communist Party never sleep.

From her clandestine monastery disguised as a retirement home, at the gates of the mining province of Shanxi, in northern China, Sister Claire has led a monastic life with three other nuns for more than twenty years. God watches over me too, but he protects me.

According to her, the agreement signed in October 2018 and still in force, allowing the Vatican and China to jointly appoint bishops throughout the Middle Kingdom, has not changed much; it is worse because the leaders of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CPA)* feel their legitimacy strengthened and force us to follow the central directives of the party, even resorting to physical coercion if necessary. Sister Claire emphasizes, however, that for the 12 million Chinese Catholics, official and underground, the situation has deteriorated considerably since Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.

With Xi Jinping, a radical change



More than a thousand miles away, still safe in her diocese of Hong Kong, Annie, a 60-year-old Catholic activist, has felt this radical change in recent years. For this dedicated believer who has been teaching in China for 30 years, we are almost back to the late 1970s, when we knew nothing of what was happening beyond the bamboo curtain. Very few Chinese priests, nuns or faithful today dare to communicate by telephone, by email or even by encrypted messaging. It's too dangerous.

Information circulates very little, if at all, and visits are just as risky. I no longer dare to go to the mainland to visit a parish, confessed Chan, a Catholic journalist from Hong Kong. I would endanger the priests and faithful I meet. Surveillance has intensified, cameras are installed in front of churches. When you find a long-time acquaintance, says Annie, they don't talk, and even less about the 2018 agreement.

It's as if the subject was radioactive.

“We do not dialogue with the Communist Party, we confront it”



In the 1990s and 2000s, she recalls with a little regret, there was hope of seeing this Church torn apart by Maoism unify again, but since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012… He wants to Sinicize it and subject it to communist ideology. .

For her, Pope Francis is trying to maintain dialogue by making some concessions, imagining he can score points, but this seems illusory. Drawing on her decades of experience in China, Annie concluded: We do not dialogue with the Communist Party, we confront it.

Chinese Catholics, both official and underground, continue to practice, pray and teach catechism despite increasingly strict constraints. However, their situation can vary considerably depending on the provinces, the historical wounds of the diocese under Maoism, the personalities of the bishops (recognized or not by the Vatican) and their relations with local political authorities (more or less sympathetic). But I can assure you the overall mood is grim, says Marie, a Chinese Catholic from southwest China's Sichuan province living in the United States.

“Either the Pope is poorly advised, or he does not understand China”



Coming from a Catholic family for ten generations, since the arrival of priests from the Paris Foreign Missions (MEP) in Sichuan two centuries ago, Marie maintains contact with her large family. “My octogenarian aunts, uncles, cousins ​​are divided. like many Chinese Catholic families” between “official” and clandestine that the Vatican has wanted to unify for decades.

“Historically, the party has always wanted to control the lives of all Chinese people,” she explained, “but since the death of Mao, the situation has never been as dramatic as with Xi Jinping.” Marie defended the clandestine Catholics, many of whom were in her family, while recognizing that many “official” bishops and priests do “excellent work.”

However, she believes that the 2018 agreement is a disaster! We cannot leave the Church in China under the control of a party that destroys everything. » She considers the pope to be a “left-wing Argentine Jesuit” who imagines that a compromise with Beijing is possible. “Either he is poorly advised, or he does not understand China,” Marie thinks, because the greatest confusion reigns within the Church in China.

“Everything is not rosy, but everything is not black either”



Returning from a brief stay of a few days in the province of Fujian, opposite Taiwan, Michel Chambon, researcher specializing in religions in Asia at the National University of Singapore, takes a more measured look at the impact of the agreement from 2018.

Everything is not rosy, but everything is not dark either, he assured after visiting Mgr Wu Yeshun, bishop of Minbei ordained in January by mutual agreement between Rome and Beijing. A pious man, close to his flock, respectful of all local spiritual sensitivities, declared the specialist who participated in the Easter celebrations with the faithful.

In this region, the situation is improving between the official and clandestine Churches, he continued. The two communities coexist peacefully without merging, Chambon said, adding that unity was recently achieved in a neighboring parish. Clandestine and official priests pray together; this is a notable step forward, and the 2018 agreement undoubtedly contributed to it, he explained, stressing that the diocese of Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian, is still very divided.

It takes time to foster communion rather than division, he said. The Vatican is moving step by step to show its respect for all sensitivities. The long march of Chinese Catholics towards freedom is far from over.



*The Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association is a communist political structure created after Mao Zedong came to power in 1949. It aims to control the lives of dioceses, bishops and priests under the superior authority of the China Administration. State of religious affairs at the national level.