UAE announces groundbreaking for Mohamed bin Zayed

The UAE has taken a significant step in climate action with the inauguration of the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Center on the island of Bali, in collaboration with the Republic of 'Indonesia.

This initiative, made possible by a $10 million commitment from the United Arab Emirates, will strengthen international efforts to nourish mangrove ecosystems, recognized as a critically important nature-based solution to combating climate change and preserve coastal ecosystems.

This took place during an event in the Indonesian province of Bali in the presence of Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, Minister responsible for UAE-Indonesia relations; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Special Envoy of His Highness the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Indonesia; Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Abdulla Balalaa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainable Development; Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of East Timor, alongside several UAE officials and from Indonesia.

The MBZ-Joko Widodo IMRC represents the pinnacle of the UAE’s commitment to driving global environmental sustainability while protecting the planet from the impacts of climate change. Furthermore, the Center highlights the depth of partnership between the UAE and Indonesia in various critical areas, with a primary focus on promoting sustainable development initiatives and harmonizing efforts to forge a resilient future to the climate for both nations.

HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said: “The groundbreaking of MBZ-Joko Widodo IMRC demonstrates the UAE’s dedication to working in partnership to address global sustainability challenges. The UAE's commitment highlights the critical importance of environmental protection, and through this dedicated space for innovation and international collaboration, we can ensure the preservation of these vital ecosystems for future generations.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Special Envoy of His Highness the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Indonesia, highlighted that the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo Center constitutes a major step in strengthening international cooperation in environmental research. The project reflects the UAE's commitment to protecting critical ecosystems, such as mangroves. This is part of our climate change mitigation efforts and will help develop effective strategies to safeguard the environment.

He added: “The Center will provide an ideal platform for scientists and researchers to join forces and exchange knowledge to improve our ability to address current and future environmental challenges. It supports the UAE's guidance, reflected in the outcomes of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), aimed at boosting collective action for climate and environmental sustainability. This reflects the UAE's commitment to joint environmental initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak affirmed that the UAE, guided by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, constantly demonstrates its commitment to playing an important role in promoting a new generation of sustainable development and a tangible climate of nature preservation. solutions for everyone on the planet.

“The MBZ – Joko Widodo IMRC constitutes one of the UAE’s pivotal collaborations with Indonesia, aimed at advancing nature-based solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change nationally and globally. Mangroves , as natural carbon sinks, complement technological solutions aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Dr. Al Dahak added that the center will strengthen efforts to plant and preserve more mangrove forests around the world, particularly in the UAE, which has committed to cultivating 100 million mangroves by 2030, and in Indonesia, home to the largest and most diverse mangrove ecosystems. worldwide.

“As mangrove forests decline globally, the UAE recognizes that further loss of these forests exacerbates the effects of climate change, such as increased flooding and storms, and threatens populations living in coastal areas. The center's goals are to halt the loss of this ecological treasure, restore its prosperity worldwide, and help create a sustainable future for all.

Dr. Al Dahak said the center would complement global efforts to increase the spread of mangroves, through initiatives such as the Mangrove Climate Alliance (MAC), launched by the UAE in collaboration with the Indonesia and involving 41 countries from around the world, and the Mangrove Breakthrough, which represents a collaborative effort between the Mangrove Alliance for Climate and the United Nations High Level Champions on Climate Change.

The Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Center will be built on 2.5 hectares of land, with supporting infrastructure, including roads, electricity and water, already in place, in the Ngurah Rai forest park in Bali. Already home to a wealth of biodiversity, Ngurah Rai Forest Park covers 1,158.44 hectares of mangrove ecosystems around Benoa Bay.

The Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo Center aims to continue research into the cultivation of mangroves, strengthening their role as natural carbon sinks, their role in combating climate change, improving coastal habitats and promoting biodiversity.

The center will also promote the exchange of knowledge on mangrove development with different countries to compensate for the global loss of this valuable species.

Mangrove forests are among the most productive and ecologically important ecosystems on the planet. With the ability to store carbon more than 400% faster than terrestrial tropical rainforests, mangroves absorb emissions and protect the coastal environment. Additionally, approximately 80 percent of the world's fish population depends on healthy mangrove ecosystems.

The creation of a mangrove research center was first announced at COP28, hosted by the United Arab Emirates last year.