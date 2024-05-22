Disrespect for Israel reaches astonishing proportions, says Farage





Nigel Farage has criticized the decision of the UK's representative to the UN Security Council to observe a minute's silence in support of the late President Raisi, saying the council's decision was a “kick in the teeth » for Israel. Speaking to GB News, Nigel Farage said: The level of disrespect, even abuse, currently being shown to Israel is reaching astonishing proportions. I mean, can you believe the United Nations Security Council met and they stood up. They all stand up at the UN Security Council to observe a minute of silence after the death of Iranian President Raisi. They are all standing. We are standing. Oh, sure, we stand at attention. The Americans stand at attention. The French, of course, are there too. And remember, these are the same government officials who have made deals with Iran over the past several years. This wonderful idea that President Obama had supported, of course, by Boris Johnson, supported of course by David Cameron, that we could somehow tame Iran. And we removed the sanctions, we released the money that they were using to spread terrorism, which I thought was an extraordinary thing from the British ambassador to the UN, and it was a real blow foot in the teeth for Israel. Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, responded, I think, very powerfully afterwards. He actually claimed that the butcher of Tehran was responsible for thousands of deaths around the world. He was also responsible for several thousand executions that took place in Iran itself – pretty brutal stuff. Well, to add insult to injury, yesterday the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants not only for the leader of Hamas, but also for the leader of the only elected country in this region of the world. Yes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Rishi Sunak responded, in my opinion, very wisely, by saying that there is no moral equivalence between a terrorist organization and the Prime Minister of a country who attacks these terrorists in an attempt to prevent October 7 from happening again. And yes, of course, there are civilian deaths in Gaza, and that is deeply regrettable and unfortunate, but I'm afraid that's what happens in all forms of war. » WATCH ABOVE.

