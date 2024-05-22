'Last name doesn't matter': PM Modi praises Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's entrepreneurial journey





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform judging them by their last name in today's India. The Prime Minister's post follows an inspiring anecdote shared by Goyal at a rally organized by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, popularly known as Vishesh Sampark. “In today's India, last name doesn't matter. What matters is hard work. Your journey is truly inspiring,

@deepigoyal! This motivates countless young people to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing a conducive environment for startups to flourish,” PM Modi wrote. In today's India, family name does not matter. What matters is hard work. Your journey is truly inspiring, @deepigoyal! This motivates countless young people to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing an enabling environment for startups to flourish. https://t.co/E9ccqYyVzv Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2024 During the event, Vishesh Sampark, Goyal had recounted a moment from his first entrepreneurial journey when his father had expressed skepticism about launching Zomato in 2008. Sharing his father's initial doubts, Goyal revealed how the response that What he received reflected the dominant mentalities of his upbringing in a small town in Punjab. “When I told my father about starting Zomato, he said, 'Janta hai tera baap kaun hai?' which basically meant 'You can't do a startup'. Coming from a small town in Punjab, it was that mindset,” Goyal explained. Deepinder Goyal, Zomato When I started Zomato in 2008, my father used to say tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai because my father thought I could never start a start-up given our humble background. This government and its initiatives have allowed a small town boy like me to build something pic.twitter.com/vogdM6v8oT Hardeep Singh Puri ( ) (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2024 The gripping anecdote, highlighting Goyal's resilience in the face of skepticism and challenges, struck a chord with the audience and resonated widely across social media platforms. Goyal's story highlighted the transformative power of perseverance and vision, positioning him as a symbol of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. The event, held on May 20 at the residence of Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, was attended by key personalities from the startup ecosystem, thereby fostering a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange. Deepinder Goyal, who recently married model Grecia Munoz, has been making waves in the entrepreneurial space. Her role as a judge in the third season of the popular reality TV show Shark Tank India further cemented her status as a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

